Antonio Conte's representatives have held preliminary talks with Tottenham Hotspur, and there is renewed hope that a deal that fell down in the summer may this time happen.The club and Conte couldn't come close to an agreement at that point, which led to the ill-fated tenure of Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Monday morning after just 10 games. The Spurs hierarchy are said to be aghast at the nature of how the season has started, which has prompted them into action, and may now see them take calls for the benefit of the team that should have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO