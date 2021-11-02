CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, November 2nd

By Ryan Kelly
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Simpson is celebrating four years of sobriety. Oprah’s Favorite Things!...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
malemodelscene.net

Ryan Reynolds Covers WSJ. Magazine November 2021 Innovator’s Issue

Canadian actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds takes the cover story of WSJ. Magazine‘s November 2021 Innovator’s edition captured by fashion photographer Dan Jackson. In charge of styling was Edward Bowleg III. WSJ. Magazine selected Ryan as Entertainment & Entrepreneurship Innovator Of The Year, he will be honored, along with 7 other cultural groundbreakers at the magazine’s Innovator Awards virtual presentation on November 1st.
BEAUTY & FASHION
b105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Tuesday, November 2nd!

-WTH Line: Housecleaning with a joke, a premonition and an annoying alarm!. -Stattosphere: Halloween Fire Decorations spark 911 calls!. -Good Vibes: Lifeboat Emergency Interrupts Wedding!. -The Dad Joke of the Day!. -The Turkey Jerk Oyster Stuffing Phone Hack!. -The College of Hollywood Knowledge!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Oprah
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Ryan
Person
Jessica Simpson
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Indy100

It’s 10 years since Kim Kardashian divorced Kris Humphries after just 72 days – here’s where he is now

It’s officially been a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries famously tied the knot — only for the couple to file for divorce just 72 days later. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former NBA player began their whirlwind romance back in late 2010 after Humphries’ teammate, Jordan Farmar, introduced the two in New York. Much like their eventual divorce, their relationship was fast and swift.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

John-David And Abbie Duggar Share BIG Celebration With Fans

Former Counting On stars John-David and Abbie Duggar have something big to celebrate together and with fans. After a very special day, the couple took to social media to document this moment, talking about how happy they are. Of course, fans are thrilled to hear the news and to see the pair looking so happy together. Read on to find out about John-David and Abbie’s big day.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy