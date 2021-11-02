Delta County COVID-19 Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELTA, Colo. — COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise, in Delta County. From Tuesday, October 26, 2021, through today, Delta County has seen 152 new cases for a total of 4097.  Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 13.6 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 3 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 84; two males 65-74 and a male 75-84. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.

Delta Health currently has 12 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 83%. As of Friday, October 29, statewide there was 89% of total available Medical/Surgical beds in-use, 90% of ICU beds statewide in-use, and 89% of Acute Care beds in-use.  Hospital capacity is of grave concern not only locally, and regionally, but statewide as well; please take every precaution to keep you and your family healthy by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when you are in a crowd or in close proximity of others for an extended time, washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and staying home if you are sick.

The State of Colorado has recently updated, extended, and amended several Public Health Orders. Public Health Order 20-38 includes limited requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado. It requires face coverings in some settings. The Order also includes hospital reporting requirements to provide the State with critical information to assess the statewide capacity to provide necessary medical care and services to Coloradans. Public Health Order 21-01 now includes a provision requiring providers to administer second shots and any additional or booster shots regardless of where the individual received prior vaccinations. It also requires providers to administer vaccines to any individual who self-attests that they meet the criteria approved by the FDA and recommended by CDC. Finally, it requires vaccine administrators to submit vaccination and demographic data to CDPHE within 48 hours of administration. Public Health Order 21-02 aims to give hospitals greater capacity to serve Coloradans during the pandemic. It requires hospitals, hospital-owned Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and outpatient surgery centers to delay cosmetic procedures for up to six months if the delay would not cause harm to life, limb, or function.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved, and the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet November 2 to discuss the recommendation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then make a final recommendation on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 5 years of age. Delta County Health Department will begin pediatric vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Thursday each week, as soon as approval comes from the State.

Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering the COVID-19 Booster; the CDC recently authorized the use of heterologous (mix & match) booster doses for currently available COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals, following the completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. Who should get a booster dose? You
should get a booster dose if you:

•          Are 65 years old or older.

•          Live in a long-term care facility.

•          Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19 .

•          Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work. For example, if you live in a college dorm with lots of other students or you work at a grocery store where you are in contact with many people every day, you may be considered high risk.

•          You received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your initial dose.

If you have not been vaccinated please schedule your vaccine appointment NOW , at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:

•          Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165

•          Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668

•          Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777

•          Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400

•          River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981

•          City Market Delta – https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility

•          City Market Hotchkiss – www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility

•          Safeway Delta – www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

•          Walmart Delta:

www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration

Additionally, Delta County Health Department continues to stress the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:

•          Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5 th St., Delta

o    Every Tuesday by appointment  –  970-874-2165

•          North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss

o     Every Wednesday – drive-up only

o    10:00a – 1:00p

•          Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta

o    Every Wednesday and Friday

o    9:00a – 2:00p

For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com .

