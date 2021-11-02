CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears posed as a murder victim for Halloween alongside a long mysterious caption

By Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago
Britney Spears amped up the mystery over the weekend after posing as a ‘murder victim’ for Halloween, complete with an elaborate Cluedo-esque caption.

The 39-year-old singer shared five snaps with her 35 million Instagram followers on Monday, which showed her laying on the floor in leopard print handcuffs, a pink dress and heels with parts of her body smeared in red paint.

Spears described the scenes in her caption by writing, “the doorman said she came home alone” in the early hours of the morning.

She said, “She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor”, adding “it remains a mystery.”

The post continues to delve into a further stream of consciousness filled with emoji breaks, which led one follower to speak on behalf of literally everyone: “Trying to work out what I’m reading but ily,” they said.

Asking “who would do such a thing,” she went on to reference her “wonderful family” who were “nowhere nearby.”

Inevitably, fans spiralled in the comments – especially after the star’s legal battles with her father and social media speculations as to ‘who runs her account.’

“The shade is real,” one commented while another added, “It’s the ‘wonderful family’ for me.”

She continued to add random snippets of detail, “Psss she broke her leg too”, she said before disclaiming that she wasn’t “showing [her] lips for an ad for lip injections in the video.” At one point, she wrote “Let me explain myself” with two cucumber emojis.

The

singer concluded her lengthy caption by saying she didn’t “want to offend anyone” before writing, “oh but wait, what are we watching tonight on TV ??? Holy crap you guys, gotta check out @lockeandkeynetflix … it’s pretty good !!!”

The singer’s Netflix recommendation, Locke and Key, follows three siblings and their mother who move back home following the mysterious murder of their father. The Keyhouse is filled with magical keys that may be related to his death.

