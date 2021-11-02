Starr Peak reports results of its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% Zinc-Equivalent over 13.45 metres including copper rich sub intersect of 3.83% Cu over 2.25 metres

Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the “Company” or “Provenance”) is pleased to report that the latest drill holes have confirmed the location of a newly recognized open-ended gold mineralization feeder structure that extends across the core mineralized area of 3.2 km in length and 1.3 km in width. Drill hole 45 intersected the feeder structure at 17 meters (55 feet) and was still in it at 104 meters (340 feet), where the hole had to be terminated because of ground conditions. Between 17 and 84 meters (55 and 275 feet), the hole averaged 0.015 oz/t gold (0.52 g/t) within which 21 to 52 meters (70 to 170 feet) averaged 0.026 oz/t gold (0.88 g/t) and between 37 and 49 meters (120 and 160 feet) the hole averaged 0.032 oz/t (1.11 g/t). The hole bottomed in mineralization at 340 feet, with indications it was entering another zone of stronger mineralization.

METAL MINING ・ 4 DAYS AGO