Economy

Starr Peak reports results of its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% Zinc-Equivalent over 13.45 metres including copper rich sub intersect of 3.83% Cu over 2.25 metres

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarr Peak Mining Ltd. (“Starr Peak” or the “Company”) (TSXV:STE) (OTC:STRPF) is very pleased to announce a number of drill results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign on its NewMétal property (“NewMétal” or “the Property”), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project...

resourceworld.com

resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization Including 10.36 g/t Au over 3.25m and 1.66 g/t Au over 25.5m Further Expanding Mineralization at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge Targets on its Flagship White Gold Property

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan’s Surprise target and northernmost part of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

First Cobalt Unveils Strategic Shift to Make Battery Precursor and Nickel Sulfate; Changes Name to Electra Battery Materials

First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) today announced that it is expanding its strategic plan to provide battery grade nickel and cobalt, recycled battery materials and precursor material to the North American supply chain. The new business model would result in the creation of the only battery materials park on the continent, providing North American automakers with direct access to a secure domestic source of low carbon raw materials.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Fokus Mining drilling magnetic target at Galloway gold project, Quebec

Fokus Mining Corp. [FKM-TSXV; F7E1-FSE] has begun 1,500 metres of exploration drilling to test a large magnetic anomaly detected during the last high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the 100%-optioned Galloway gold project located 25 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Following the results of this survey conducted by Novatem Inc., a...
resourceworld.com

Copper Fox files favourable NI 43-101 technical report for Schaft Creek, British Columbia

Copper Fox Metals Inc. [CUU-TSXV; CPFXF-OTC] has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 technical report which includes the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Schaft Creek copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry project located in Tahltan territory 60 km south of Telegraph Creek, northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek joint venture formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Ltd. [TECK.A, TECK.B-TSX; TECK-NYSE], 75%, and Copper Fox, 25%, with Teck being the operator.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Surge drills 296 metres of 0.53% CuEq at Ootsa

Surge Copper Corp. [SURG-TSXV] on Thursday released assay results from multiple resource definition holes from its 100%-owned Ootsa Project in British Columbia. The project is known to contain three large copper porphyry deposits located beside Imperial Metals Corp.’s (III-TSX) Huckleberry mine and mill complex. A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Endurance provides update on diamond drilling at the Reliance property

Additional Wide Altered and Sulphide-rich Intervals intersected at the Eagle South Target. Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG – TSX.V) (the “Company”) is pleased to report an update on the diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the “Property”) in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres (“km”) east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Intersects Near-Surface Gold Mineralization Grading 4.83 g/t Over 3.0 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The latest results are from the 2,200-metre Phase Two program that focused on defining the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Provenance Gold Intersects 67 Meters (320 feet) of Open-ended Gold Mineralization in new zone at White Rock

Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the “Company” or “Provenance”) is pleased to report that the latest drill holes have confirmed the location of a newly recognized open-ended gold mineralization feeder structure that extends across the core mineralized area of 3.2 km in length and 1.3 km in width. Drill hole 45 intersected the feeder structure at 17 meters (55 feet) and was still in it at 104 meters (340 feet), where the hole had to be terminated because of ground conditions. Between 17 and 84 meters (55 and 275 feet), the hole averaged 0.015 oz/t gold (0.52 g/t) within which 21 to 52 meters (70 to 170 feet) averaged 0.026 oz/t gold (0.88 g/t) and between 37 and 49 meters (120 and 160 feet) the hole averaged 0.032 oz/t (1.11 g/t). The hole bottomed in mineralization at 340 feet, with indications it was entering another zone of stronger mineralization.
METAL MINING
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Paramount Gold’s new Bald Peak surface samples align with large, shallow geophysical target

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG-NYSE American] reported assay results from 44 new surface samples collected by the company primarily from silicic outcrops at its recently acquired Bald Peak Project in Mineral County, Nevada. The samples averaged 2.62 g/t gold and 4.2 g/t silver, with more than half assaying above 2 g/t gold and running as high as 10.85 g/t gold.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
resourceworld.com

Monarch Confirms The Continuity Of High-Grade Zones At Depth On Its Beaufor Property, Intersecting 56.91 G/T Over 0.7 M (2.30 Ft), 21.6 G/T Over 1.8 M (5.85 Ft) And 24.5 G/T Over 0.5 M (1.64 Ft)

Near-mine underground exploration and definition drilling continues to yield multiple high-grade gold intersections. Drilling from the exploration drift at the lowest level of the mine confirmed the continuity at depth of previously mined zones, including 56.91 g/t Au over 0.7 m, 21.6 g/t Au over 1.8 m and 24.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

NorthWest Copper jumps on drill results

NorthWest Copper (TSX-V:NWST) announced today it intersected 33.60% CuEq over 9.40 metres within a 235.45 metre interval of 2.92% CuEqu at its Kwanika project located in B.C. The company called the discovery a new style of high-grade mineralization. The stock traded up 50% to 95 cents a share. “This drill...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

NorthWest Copper stock soars on British Columbia project drill results

NorthWest Copper (TSXV: NWST) announced on Wednesday that recent drilling has returned the highest-grade Cu-Au interval ever intersected at Kwanika, one of the two deposits comprising the company’s advanced-stage copper-gold exploration project in British Columbia. Kwanika is located within the Quesnel Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits such as...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at the San Antonio Project, Drilling 710 Metres at 0.53 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made a significant grassroot discovery at the Pound target (“Pound”) within its San Antonio project, Colombia. Pound is one of three targets the Company has generated at the San Antonio project and assay results reported herein are from the recently completed Phase I reconnaissance drill program, which tested two of these targets.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Probe Metals Intersects 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (cut), on the Monique Property, Val-d’Or East Project

• New results continue to return impressive gold grades and thickness. • M zone resource expansion drilling results returned best intercept to date on the Monique property: 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (7.5 g/t Au over 26.0 metres – uncut), including 182.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metre at 300 metres vertical depth, open along strike and at depth.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Excelsior Mining Files PEA Technical Report for Strong & Harris Copper-Zinc-Silver Deposit in Southern Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2021Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQX: EXMGF) (FSE: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Estimated Mineral Resources and Preliminary Economic Analysis, Strong and Harris Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Cochise County, Arizona" dated effective of September 9, 2021 (the "Report") on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Report is with respect to Excelsior's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver deposit in southern Arizona; the results of which were announced in a September 9, 2021 news release.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Agnico-Eagle poised for record exploration spending

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-TSX, AEM-NYSE) has released an update on its 2021 exploration program, saying it plans to spent $163 million on exploration this year, marking the highest amount in the company’s history. At its operating mines, Agnico expects to replace about 50% of its 2021 reserve depletion (implying about...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Sky Gold discovers new copper target on the Evening Star property, Nevada

Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US: SRKZF) (“Sky Gold Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of surface copper mineralization on its Evening Star Property, located in Mineral County, Nevada. Discovered through prospecting, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, the new target known...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Seabridge drills 430.9 metres of 1.08 g/t gold at Snowfield deposit, British Columbia

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s [SEA-TSX; SA-NYSE] early results from this year’s drill program at the 100%-owned KSM project in northwestern British Columbia support a reshaping of the project which could enhance gold reserves, projected annual gold production and payback while also deferring and reducing major capital expenditures associated with block-cave development, Seabridge chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk announced. Confirmation is expected in next year’s second quarter when a new KSM preliminary feasibility study (PFS) is scheduled for completion.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Centerra eyes new life-of-mine plan at Mt. Milligan

Centerra Gold Inc. [CG-TSX, CAGDF-OTC] says it remains financially and operationally strong as it continues to seek a resolution to a dispute that followed the expropriation of its Kumtor gold mine in the Kyrgyz Republic. “Financially, the company continues to generate significant free cash flow, even without the contribution of...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Azimut drills 60.8 metres of 1.44 g/t gold at Elmer property, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-PTSXV; AZMTF-OTC] reported new high-grade gold intervals from the Patwon zone on the company’s 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling completed to date has confirmed an open-ended robust core zone at Patwon. The final assay results have now been received for 15...
ECONOMY

