Starr Peak reports results of its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% Zinc-Equivalent over 13.45 metres including copper rich sub intersect of 3.83% Cu over 2.25 metres
Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (“Starr Peak” or the “Company”) (TSXV:STE) (OTC:STRPF) is very pleased to announce a number of drill results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign on its NewMétal property (“NewMétal” or “the Property”), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project...resourceworld.com
Comments / 0