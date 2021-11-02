CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotels rethink the concierge: From selfies to sustainability

By Kristi Eaton, Associated Press
 5 days ago

(AP) – One hotel in Mexico has an “Instagram concierge” to help guests with their selfie game.

A hotel in Aruba has a “carbon offset concierge” to help guests relax by addressing their concerns over the environmental impact their travels have had.

A hotel in Portland, Oregon, is creating a “concierge of weird” for travelers looking to uncover the town’s under-the-radar, quirky attractions.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N537u_0ck9xEFu00
    This image shows an oceanfront view at a pool at the W Punta de Mita resort in Naya, Mexico. The hotel has a concierge that helps guests locate and take the best social media-worthy photos while they bask in that vacation glow. (Valentina Seriat/W Punta de Mita via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBqPU_0ck9xEFu00
    Instagram concierge Eduardo Vallin appears at the W Punta de Mita hotel in Naya, Mexico. Vallin helps guests locate and take the best social media-worthy photos. (Valentina Seriat/W Punta de Mita via AP)

Hotels and resorts are coming up with creative concierge positions to help stand out from the crowd and express their own visions.

They say they’re helping customers who are asking for more personalized and unusual travel experiences.

