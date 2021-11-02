CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save over 50% off Alienware’s obscenely smooth 360Hz gaming monitor

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to upgrade your gaming experience without a new GPU, we’ve got an amazing deal for you today. Dell is selling the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2521H 1080p, 360Hz G-Sync monitor for $450. That’s more than half off the $910 MSRP, and significantly less than the $800-plus you’d normally spend on...

