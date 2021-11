Based on TSLA’s previous closing of $1,222.09, the worth of the CEO’s 10% shares is nearly $21 billion. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his TSLA shares. The CEO asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a poll, leaving them to vote either “Yes” or No.” Musk also promised to go by the poll results- whether to sell a chunk of his Tesla shares or continue holding on to it. Previously, Musk had explained that he is possibly facing a huge tax bill this year. In an additional tweet to the poll, the CEO noted that his salary and bonuses do not come in cash and that he only has TSLA. Hence, the only way to pay his personal taxes is to sell some of his TSLA holdings.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO