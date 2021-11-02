CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs trade for OLB Melvin Ingram

By Ben Hendricks
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed a trade for outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. In return for Ingram, they sent a sixth round pick back to the Steelers. He reportedly asked for a trade himself, upset with the lack of playing time he got with the team he joined in July,...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By What The Chiefs Look Like

Another week, another surprising performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Kansas City is leading Green Bay, 10-0, toward the end of the first half. However, the Chiefs have failed to record any kind of serious down-field threats against the Packers defense. Mahomes was 12 for 20...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram Missed Practice Friday with Injury, Not Because of Trade Request

PITTSBURGH — Reportedly disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram did not practice on Friday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to the media after the team’s final workup for the Cleveland Browns at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex completed, but his absence was because of his groin injury, and not his reported request for a trade, Tomlin said.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Downgrade OLB Melvin Ingram From Doubtful To Out On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers definitely won’t have outside linebacker Melvin Ingram on Sunday for their Week 8 road game against the Cleveland Browns as he’s now officially been ruled out for that contest on the team’s injury report as of Saturday afternoon. Ingram, who was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: OLB Melvin Ingram Doubtful vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram is doubtful to play in this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns while dealing with a groin injury, the team announced on Friday. Ingram did not practice on Friday after being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – OLB Melvin Ingram – Stock Sold

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

Aaron Rodgers out with COVID versus Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to return after two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. With Kurt Benkert also testing positive for COVID, Jordan Love now remains...
NFL
The Game Haus

Potential Odell Beckham Jr. Landing Spots

News broke last night that the Cleveland Browns could release Odell Beckham Jr. today. There had been a lot of drama all week that had led to Beckham Jr. potentially leaving Cleveland. After a game last week where he only saw one target Beckham’s father posted a video on his Instagram displaying opportunities when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had blown opportunities to get the ball to his son. Then Cleveland almost traded Beckham at the trade deadline Tuesday. For the next two days, Beckham had been asked not to come to practice. That leads people to speculate on potential Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#Nfl Network#American Football#Olb Melvin Ingram#The Kansas City Chiefs#Steelers#The Nfl Network
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
NESN.com

Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”. Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 3-word response to his injury status ahead of matchup with Packers

It seems Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. However, he doesn’t want the fans to worry. Murray appears on the Cardinals’ injury report on Monday, with the team citing a finger injury as his ailment. While he was a full participant during the team’s practice, his status still sparked concerns given that he was just dealing with a different injury a couple of weeks ago.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy