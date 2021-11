The Oregon Department of Transportation will assess the program in the next year to determine whether to expand it Leaders like Wilsonville Mayor Julie Fitzgerald and City Council President Kristin Akervall were among the first to experience riding a South Metro Area Regional Transit bus on I-5 freeway shoulders. This ride-along took place after a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Wilsonville Transit Center dedicated to the new initiative. The initiative's purpose is to allow Wilsonville transit buses to occupy the freeway shoulder during congested times on its two-mile route to Tualatin Park and Ride transit center starting Nov. 1. ...

10 DAYS AGO