Makeup

11 Genius Gift Ideas For Beauty Buffs — Without Buying Them Makeup

By Kelsey Mulvey
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you clicked on this story, there's a good chance you're looking for the perfect gift for your resident beauty-lover. You know, the person who is always watching beauty tutorials; has an intense,...

www.popsugar.com

theeverygirl.com

Dermatologists Swear By This Drugstore Skincare Brand—Here’s Our Review of Every Product

I vividly remember one night in middle school furiously researching drugstore skincare products the day before my mom was set to take me to the grocery store with her and would let me pick out a cleanser to address the few pimples I was starting to get on my chin. I stayed up until the wee hours of the night watching skincare routine videos on YouTube, making a long list of all the products I wanted. Among this list was St. Ives Apricot Scrub, Clean & Clear spot treatment, Neutrogena cleanser, and of course, the CeraVe moisturizer.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Allow Us to Match Your Zodiac Sign to Your Perfect Winter Makeup Trend

Each season brings new opportunities to experiment with the latest makeup trends. In the summer, it's all about dewy skin and neon hues, but this winter's batch of beauty trends is nothing to scoff at. In fact, there are so many exciting looks to try out that you may find it hard to know where to start. That's where this guide comes in: find the best winter makeup trend that suits you based on your zodiac sign, so you can get right to playing and enjoying all of the festivities that the season has to offer.
MAKEUP
WGN Radio

12 Gabby’s Dollhouse gifts that kids will love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?  Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best-stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this […]
SHOPPING
ourcommunitynow.com

4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween

Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween looks!. With some help from Sherwood Designs, we were able to transform from ordinary mortals to beautiful haunted spirits. You can check out each of the Halloween makeup looks below, and hopefully, you'll feel inspired as you put the final touches on your costume. Happy haunting!
MAKEUP
moneysavingmom.com

ULTA: Beauty Box Pixar Edition only $23.99 {Great Gift Idea!}

This Beauty Box Pixar Edition would make such a fun tween gift idea!. ULTA has this Beauty Box: Pixar Edition on sale for just $29.99 right now! Plus, use the promo code 904459 to score it for only $23.99!. This would make such a great gift idea. The 36-piece kit...
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Here’s My Makeup and Beauty Holiday Gift Set Picks

There are a lot of awesome deals this year, as always, on makeup and beauty Holiday 2021 Gift Sets. Holiday Gift Sets have evolved so much in the beauty world haven’t they? Personally, I think they’ve become a heck of a lot generous with what you get and the prices are damn sweet too!
MAKEUP
coveteur.com

How One Makeup Artist Is Celebrating the Glamour of Black Beauty

Many of your clients have a strong sense of style and bold personalities. How do you go about highlighting their uniqueness through makeup?. "With all of my clients, especially the artists, I always try to enhance their natural beauty by playing more on the soft glam side. I believe that a pretty face can go with any look. I love having clients like Doja Cat because they are enthusiastic about wanting to play around and experiment with their looks. It also challenges me to explore outside of my comfort zone in the best kind of way.
MAKEUP
Parade

18 Best Beauty Advent Calendars for All the Makeup and Beauty Enthusiasts

Remember when you were a kid and got a super cute advent calendar that opened up to a seasonal drawing of a snowflake or Santa Clause? Now, my kids get chocolate advent calendars and toy advent calendars that make the countdown to Christmas that much more exciting—and me feeling a bit jealous. Where is the adult advent calendar I need in my life? Well, the shopping goddesses have delivered in 2021: From wine advent calendars to the best beauty advent calendars, the holiday season just got a whole lot more exciting to me.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

Jules Von Hep reveals his six best beauty buys, including a genius £10 tanning product

In the tanning world, few come as highly rated as the founder of Isle of Paradise, Jules Von Hep. He has been responsible for bronzing Hollywood royalty and fashion week models for over 10 years, and is possibly most famed for being the resident tanning expert for Strictly Come Dancing contestants, before moving on to work his magic on the cast of The Crown.
SKIN CARE
collegefashion.net

15 Christmas Makeup Ideas You Will Love for the Holidays

Going to a Christmas party? Here are some gorgeous makeup looks to try. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the best Christmas makeup ideas to try...
MAKEUP
WISH-TV

Halloween makeup transformation by Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Halloween is here on Sunday, and if you want to be transformed into something truly terrifying, we suggest you contact the Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. While most of the time they’re making people beautiful, this time of year they specialize in creepy cosmetics. Today, Catherine Tidwell, Kristi Patton joined...
MAKEUP
Brit + Co

60 Magical Beauty Products That Are Just Straight Up Genius

You know those products that make you wonder how you ever lived without them? Yeah, these are those products. Amazon has endless beauty and wellness products that are pure genius, whether it cuts time in your routine or it levels up your look. There's truly nothing like putting on a glamorous lip gloss or treating yourself to a refreshing face mask to remind you that you're worth some self-care. Plus, finding that perfect addition to your beauty cabinet doesn't have to break the bank: Many of these products are under $30, making them affordable and luxurious at the same time. From magical makeup removers, to unbelievable acne solutions, to mascara that wows every time, these products are the best of the best. You'll find thousands of five-star reviews that prove the hype is real, and you'll go back to purchasing them again and again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In -- Beauty Products, Apparel and More

Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In just launched and it's chock-full of the best gift guide goodies to give and receive this holiday season! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

The Best Modern Gift Ideas for the Minimalist

“Minimalism is not a lack of something. It’s simply the perfect amount of something.” This quote by visual designer Nicholas Burroughs perfectly sums up our holiday gift guide for the minimalist in your life. If you know someone who appreciates streamlined designs, simple forms and clean aesthetics, we’re willing to bet they would appreciate these items from our Minimalist collection:
SHOPPING
WWLP

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
purewow.com

10 Beauty Gifts to Buy Every Curly Girl on Your Holiday List

Whether you’re shopping for your sister, mom or coworker, gifting something that will really wow is a challenge. Because let’s be honest: Do they really need another seasonally inspired candle or pair of leggings? Probably not. So, if you’re in the market for the ultimate gift for your curly-haired loved one, we’re happy to report that you needn’t stress. We’ve curated a thorough list of everything the curly girl on your list wants. Here, ten items to add to cart ASAP so you can win at holiday shopping.
HAIR CARE
theface.com

Christmas gift guide: BEAUTY

That’s right, we’re back here again. Christmas. Mere weeks away. Whether you love it or loathe it (hey, no judgement here), it’s probably best not to leave gift buying ’til Christmas sodding Eve, traipsing down the high street in a hot sweat. So over the next few weeks, THE FACE will be here to lend a hand with fool-proof Christmas gift guides for music heads, fashion aficionados, art nerds, bookworms and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
News 12

Elevate your Halloween look with these makeup ideas

If you think your Halloween costume is basic, we have some tips to elevate it!. Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, a professional makeup artist joined News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen with Halloween makeup ideas!
MAKEUP
cococozy.com

Holiday Gift Guide: 51 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy

The holiday season has arrived! The COCOCOZY team is very excited to introduce the must-have beauty items for the season. We all have someone in our life that is obsessed with the latest makeup trends and beauty hacks. Honestly, no one can have enough makeup and skincare…right? It’s never a bad time to add more products to your collection. There are so many new brands you need to know about! With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to place your orders before everything sells out.
BEAUTY & FASHION

