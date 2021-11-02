A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce (Commerce, CA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a pedestrian died after getting struck by a vehicle on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 11:07 p.m. just north of Atlantic Boulevard.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce

November 2, 2021