Commerce, CA

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce (Commerce, CA)

 5 days ago

On Sunday, a pedestrian died after getting struck by a vehicle on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 11:07 p.m. just north of Atlantic Boulevard.

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce

November 2, 2021

