A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce (Commerce, CA)

On Sunday, a pedestrian died after getting struck by a vehicle on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce.
As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 11:07 p.m. just north of Atlantic Boulevard.
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Santa Ana Freeway in Commerce
November 2, 2021
