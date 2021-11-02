When To Expect Those Holiday Drinks to Hit Your Favorite Coffee Stop

Like many of us, Adrienne Stillman Krausz loves cocktails, and even more than the next person as she's the author of the encyclopedic stunner, Spirited. But she also began developing an interest in non-alcoholic spirits, wines, and aperitifs over the last few years. Although it may seem like cocktail expert and her husband, a second-generation vintner, would be the most unlikely couple to launch a non-alcoholic drinks retail business, Stillman Krausz says they are actually just the people to highlight the best options on the market. The Dry Goods Beverage Co. launched in June and has been a major hit for an audience that likes to drink alcohol but is also looking to explore the burgeoning craft non-alcoholic drink movement.

