Florida State

Hats Off: Deputies In Florida Help Rescue Dog Who Was Hit By A Car

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
Two Deputies in Florida help to save a dog that was hit by a car and trapped in the bumper of the vehicle.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, this past weekend, Deputies Davolt and Schilke responded to 23rd Street Southwest after a dog was hit by a car.

Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed that the dog’s leg was trapped in the bumper.

While Deputy Davolt, Animal Control, and Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue worked to free the dog’s leg, Deputy Schilke comforted the dog and kept him calm.

After forty-five minutes of extensive life-saving efforts, the dog was freed and transported to an emergency vet.

“We are so proud of this incredible hero team and their swift response that saved this dog’s life,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post.

