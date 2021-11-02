CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: Leaders agree global plan to boost green technology

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 world leaders say they will work together to turbo-charge the uptake of clean technologies by imposing worldwide standards and policies. The announcement will be made at the climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday. Five high-carbon sectors will be targeted at first, including agriculture and electricity....

www.bbc.com

Related
Mic

The U.S. is getting out of the oil business overseas

The United States is abandoning new fossil fuel projects — at least overseas. On Thursday, 20 nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada announced a commitment to end all public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. That pledge calls for the money that would have gone to extracting oil and other fossil fuels to instead be spent on clean energy expansion.
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
Washington Post

Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns to finding the money

World leaders have left the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and negotiators are getting down to business on how to fund the pledges made in the first few days and make good on past promises. Here’s what to know. Wednesday’s sessions are focused on financing climate measures —...
The Weather Channel

COP26 Must Deliver Concrete Action Plans on Climate Finance and Technology Transfer, Says Environment Minister

Days ahead of the COP26, India has yet again reiterated that efforts to avoid emissions during the development process are tied to the availability and level of international financing and technology transfer since most of the developing countries still face complex developmental challenges. "Even India's climate actions have so far...
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
Shropshire Star

Ironbridge climate activists plan mass ‘alarm call’ to world leaders at COP26

Climate campaigners in Shropshire are planning on sending a loud message to world leaders at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow at the end of the month. A new campaign called ‘Deep Water Rising’ is demanding urgent action to protect human communities and the natural world from climate change, with a special focus on the devastating impacts of flooding arising from extreme rainfall and rising sea levels.
Birmingham Star

G20 Leaders' Summit to focus on climate, health, global economy

ROME, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Luigi Mattiolo, a senior diplomatic advisor to Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said on Tuesday that the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit will broadly focus on three main areas: climate change, health and the global economic recovery. Speaking to reporters via video conference,...
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Reuters

Britain launches plan to boost green investments in emerging markets

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British leader Boris Johnson on Monday launched an initiative to boost green infrastructure and technology investments in emerging markets, including a doubling of UK aid to more than 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) over five years. Announcing the plan at the start of global climate...
BBC

COP26: How a firm's green plans got greener

It's a familiar story: Midlands firm decides to build new headquarters, and architects and heating engineers promise it will be state-of-the-art and extremely green. But when ZF Group (or as it used to be called, Lucas) started designing its new HQ in Solihull, the many engineers it employed took a very active interest in the plans for the new building.
The Independent

Cop26: What are world leaders trying to agree upon?

Cop26, the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, offers world leaders an opportunity to gather in Glasgow to collaborate on tackling the global climate crisis. Heads of state from around the globe will gather to reflect on their existing targets for reducing emissions and discuss more ambitious...
mining.com

COP26: What G-20 leaders agreed on coal, methane, net-zero

In the broadest sense, they got what they needed — any consensus was better than acrimonious breakdown. Politicians promised to stop financing overseas coal plants, tackle methane leaks and take greater action this decade to limit global warming. But they failed to agree on a precise date for phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel and reaching net-zero emissions.
climatecentral.org

Global COP26, Local Impacts

Climate Central is on the ground at COP26 this week to bring you updates and analysis of what this global climate summit could mean for future warming across the U.S. and around the world. KEY CONCEPTS. COP26, the ongoing U.N. climate summit, aims to close the gap between global warming...
The Independent

Cop26: Firms can still invest in coal under Rishi Sunak’s ‘green finance’ plan, minister admits

Banks and pension funds will still be able to invest in coal power under Rishi Sunak’s plans to force them to go green, a Treasury minister has admitted.John Glen said the chancellor’s initiative – one of the key announcements at the Cop26 summit – would give people “confidence” that finance is behind the shift to net zero carbon emissions.But, asked if firms could be given “the new green gold standard” and still invest in new coal production, he replied: “Yes, that will be possible.”The admission will fuel criticism that the impact of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero...
