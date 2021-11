After nearly three months of closure, the southbound on-ramp at Wallace Avenue in Summerland is now re-opened with a newly improved ramp. The on- and off-ramps at Santa Monica Road are also scheduled to reopen later this month, on Nov. 22; drivers can use the ramps at South Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane as detours. The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will reopen in 2023, and the off-ramp will reopen at the end of 2021.

SUMMERLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO