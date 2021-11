Disney is slashing the price of its Disney+ subscription to $1.99 for one month as part of a slew of promotions leading up to Disney+ Day on Nov. 12. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for one month of Disney+ at the discounted price through Nov. 14. The offer is available to users in the U.S. and all other countries where Disney+ is live, except for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. (After the one-month subscription finishes, the price will return to $7.99 a month.)

