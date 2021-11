You have probably heard about Diwali, one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated in November or October, this year beginning Thursday, November 4th. The dates vary depending on the Indian lunar calendar. The origins of Diwali can be traced to ancient times in India. The festival of light celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. However, you may not be aware of the variety of exotic foods that are eaten during the festival of lights. There is a wide selection of foods so each household may have different cuisines to celebrate Diwali.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO