Deal: Grab a Pair of Our Favorite Ugg Slippers While They’re on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It hasn't felt like Ugg season in New York recently, but thankfully Gigi Hadid stepped out in the new Ugg Tazz mule the other day to let us know our favorite footwear season is finally here. Soon, every single supermodel will be following in her footsteps and it'll be a long time until we go a week without a celebrity Ugg sighting — that's just how these things work. The only issue is once the girls hear it's time for Ugg season, a shortage is imminent and an sale on the brand is rare. That is, unless you check on Gilt.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO