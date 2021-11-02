Volleyball Scores from UIL Bi-District

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
The post-season in high school football is here and the following playoff games are schedule so far this coming week. Brownwood will play Kennedale at 7:30 pm Friday in Glen Rose. Early will play Pilot Point at 7:30 pm Friday in Saginaw. Coleman will play Anson at 7:00 pm Thursday...
LEON – The Oakwood Lady Panthers defeated the Calvert Lady Trojans in four sets Monday night to advance to the area round of the playoffs. The Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-18 and 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-19. The Lady Panthers finished off Calvert in the fourth, 25-22, to clinch their bi-district championship.
There are still two weeks left in the Texas high school football season, but the discussion of first round playoff matchups has already started. Here’s a look at who would play who if the season were to end today. *Note: Seeding is based on district records, followed by tiebreakers, if the two teams have played […]
BRECKENRIDGE – A frustrating fourth-place finish in the District 6-4A volleyball race became a distant memory for the Brownwood Lady Lions Monday night as they earned their second straight bi-district championship with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory over the District 5-4A champion and 14th-ranked Iowa Park Lady Hawks. “It’s not...
MEXIA — The Bryan volleyball had seen speedy attacks throughout its 30-win season. The problem Tuesday was adjusting to what the Lady Vikings knew was coming. Bryan saw its season come to an end Tuesday in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs as DeSoto swept the Lady Vikings 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
It was youth against experience in Tuesday’s Class 2A bi-district game between Shiner and Yorktown at Victoria West. The Kitty Kats and their five seniors were coming off their third straight unbeaten district season, while the Lady Comanches and their five sophomores and three freshmen had finished fourth in a tough District 27-2A.
Plainview suffered a 3-0 loss to Canyon Randall on Tuesday night to close out the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs fell by scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-16. Plainview is 27-15 overall and 4-6 in District 3-5A play. Daniela Guzman and Saige Brunson each had five kills with Jacey Loudder...
This week brings Game day not only on the usual suspects of Tuesday and Friday, but also today, on Monday, Nov. 1. Seeing as how they are already halfway through their season, Coach Jeremy DeLorge and his team will no doubt be looking to finish the season strong. The Wildcats...
The Stephenville Honeybees (28-10, 8-0) are in first place in District 6, 4A and headed to the playoffs. The Bees will face the Vernon Lady Lions (6-19, 4-5) at 6 p.m. in the Graham High School gym. The Lady Lions are in fourth place in District 5, 4A, and are...
Sweetwater will face No. 1-ranked Hereford in the bi-district volleyball playoffs on Monday at 6 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper. The winner will take on Monahans or San Elizario in the area playoffs which will be later this week.
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Bi-district high school volleyball playoffs served up on Monday, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams won the gold ball in round one. Highland Park defeated Childress 3-1 and District 4-4A swept their opponents. Class 4A Bi-district. Hereford (43-2) defeats Sweetwater (12-28) 25-13, 25-16, 25-7 *Hereford...
Matt Rudi of Columbia River eased into the singles final of the 2A bi-district boys tennis tournament Tuesday at Olympia. Rudi, the 2A sub-district champion, won his quarterfinal match over Josh Do of Black Hills 6-1, 6-0, and then beat Brendan Wagner of Shelton 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals. In...
CAMAS — If soccer matches were decided by shots on goal, Saturday’s Class 4A bi-district girls soccer playoff between Camas and Curtis would have been a blowout. Camas outshot the Vikings from University Place 20-3, but with six minutes to play the Papermakers still found themselves in a scoreless tie.
Sitting in a three way tie for second place, the Industrial Cobras volleyball team had to face Hallettsville and Yoakum yesterday to determine who would enter the playoffs at which seed. The Cobras downed the Lady Brahmas in five sets and then took it to Yoakum in the second game...
Comments / 0