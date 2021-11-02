Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian end Halloween with exceptional 'Edward Scissorhands' couples costume

After causing the internet to spiral as Sid and Nancy last week and then with their True Romance inspired costume over the weekend, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian , being the adorable goth punk couple they are, couldn’t quite say goodbye to Halloween just yet.

Dropping another surprise couples costume on Monday November 1, Kravis dressed as Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in everyone's favorite 90s fantasy romance — Edward Scissorhands . And the results were, let’s just say — exceptional.

Kourt wore a long blonde wig and Kim Boggs’ signature off-the-shoulder white dress, while Travis wore Edward’s buckled and strapped title all-black ensemble, hands made of scissors of course, and unruly hair.

Bidding adieu to their (safe to say) favorite holiday, Kourtney captioned the post, "'Till next Halloween."

The pics, that will forever live rent free in our head, were taken by popular photographer to the stars, Amber Asaly , as part of the new-ish celeb Halloween trend of rocking multiple costumes in one spooky season for various photoshoots, simply for the purpose of content.

And as has come to be expected form Kravis, content is what they delivered.

In a addition to the pic series, Kourt also posted a short clip of her and Barker, that despite it having been filmed during the daytime gave us major final scene movie moment vibes, of when Kim twirls around in the snow that Edward created.

For the caption, Kardashian quoted the 90s film, writing, "Innocence is what he knows. Beauty is what she sees."

