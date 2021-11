As a former Bills receiver who was a member of three Super Bowl teams, James Lofton is often asked about his former team. Lofton, a CBS NFL analyst who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Fame in 2003, was asked this week if the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Titans was a wake call for Buffalo. Lofton said that Buffalo's 34-31 loss to the Titans was less about them and more about the dominance of Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills' defense.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO