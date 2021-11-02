Orvin’s Furniture, a longtime and family-owned furniture store, to close for business by end of November

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime furniture business in Moncks Corner is closing its doors forever.

Orvin’s Furniture is a third-generation, family-owned, and operated business that has been serving the Lowcountry in the same location on East Main Street since 1939. James Orvin the President of Orvin’s said the business began with his grandfather selling Maytag machines from the back of his truck. From there, it grew to be alongside one of the state’s first Piggly Wiggly’s—to soon becoming its own flagship store at its current location.

Orvin said the COVID-19 pandemic is the main cause of the closure. He said he simply does not want to put his family, who founded the business and still work there, through all of the troubles the pandemic has brought on the store.

He noted the current supply chain, staffing, and upset customers who cannot get what they need led them to make the decision.

We are going to take care of them and make sure that before we totally go, we own the building so we will still be receiving merchandise and taking care of those people. No, loose ends, that is all we want. This is not a bankruptcy sale, just going out with grace and dignity. James Orvin, Orvin’s Furniture

Orvin said the business will be operating until November 30 th .

