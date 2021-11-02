CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hit-and-run crash killed a male pedestrian in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

 5 days ago

On Sunday, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in North Hollywood on Halloween night.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, north of Stathern Street at around 10:35 p.m.

November 2, 2021

