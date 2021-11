The head of a major shipping company wants a carbon tax for his industry by 2025, and he’s confident his customers are willing to pay for it. Making shipping pay for its pollution is vital if the industry wants to decarbonize by 2050, said Christian Ingerslev, chief executive officer of Maersk Tankers A/S, which manages the world’s largest fleet of vessels that haul oil products. Eliminating emissions before mid-century would give the sector a chance to align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, according to a study.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO