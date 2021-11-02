CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kristen Stewart Engaged After GF Dylan Meyer Proposes: ‘She Nailed It’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

The ‘Twilight’ actress revealed that her girlfriend of two years proposed to her, and the pair are getting ready to tie the knot!

Wedding bells are coming! Kristen Stewart divulged that her girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to her in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday November 2. The 31-year-old actress gushed over her fiancée to the SiriusXM host, and she sounded so excited to marry the Moxie screenwriter! “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said on the show, via E! News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvnJ4_0ck9heRK00
Kristen revealed that Dylan popped the question to her in a new interview! (LRNYC / MEGA)

The pair first got together in 2019, after Kristen split up with her then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, and things have evidently been going great ever-since! Kristen admitted that Dylan had a perfect proposal to her, and it was exactly what she wanted from her wife-to-be! “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” she told Howard.

Long before Dylan asked Kristen to be her wife, the Spencer actress gushed over the screenwriter in another interview with Howard Stern. At the time, Kristen said that she wanted to propose to Dylan, and that she was “so f**king in love” with her. From the way Kristen explained their first meeting, it sounded like love at first sight! “She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhmtn_0ck9heRK00
Kristen and Dylan have been together since 2019. (Backgrid)

Kristen and Dylan couldn’t seem

! Dylan has also raved about her now-fiancée on her social media. Dylan shared a photo of the two, lying on the floor together gazing in each other’s eyes on October 26 and captioned the picture: “awful proud of this hard-working princess.” Dylan seemed to be referencing Kristen’s starring role in the recent Princess Diana biopic Spencer, where Kristen played the iconic royal. Kristen has looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at premiere events for the film, sporting a sequined dress for the London Film Festival and a crop top for the Los Angeles premiere.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Robert Pattinson Seen Leaving A Tennis Lesson After Ex Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged — Photo

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Rocks Lacy Black Crop Top For ‘Tonight Show’ Interview — Photos

Kristen Stewart slayed in a sheer bustier crop top & plaid pants when she was the special guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Kristen Stewart, 31, has been on a roll lately and she looked fabulous when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 3. The actress opted to wear a sheer black Thistle and Spire Brighton Bustier that was super cropped and cut out at her chest. Not only did she look fabulous, but she announced her engagement to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Hilariously Freaks Out Meeting Robert Pattinson: ‘I Felt Like A Teen’ — Watch

Well this was an unexpected celebrity crossover! Cardi B has shared a video of her jaw-dropping reaction after meeting ‘Twilight’ heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Cardi B proved she’s just like the rest of us when she totally fangirled over Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. The “WAP” hitmaker took to Twitter on November 5 to share a clip of herself meeting the former Harry Potter star. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” she captioned a five-second clip, which was on selfie mode. She smiled for the camera, while rocking a black blazer and silver drop earrings, as she swept her hair back into a dramatic up-do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the films she regrets making

Kristen Stewart has made some of our all-time favourite films - from the Twilight series, to Christmas movie The Happiest Season, to the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer. While we're (obviously) big fans, Kristen herself might not say the same, as she's recently opened up about the "bad movies" she's...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kristen Stewart Didn't Exactly Say No to Playing the Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson — There's Hope!

As a Twilight fan and someone who binge-watched all the movies on Netflix, I would lose it if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were costars again. Fans have been petitioning for Stewart to star as the Joker opposite Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 film The Batman, and she's not exactly saying no — or yes. During an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Stewart reacted to the social media campaign for her to be Batman's nemesis, chuckling as she said, "I love the energy behind that." She later explained that she probably wouldn't want to take on the Joker because it's "been done so well," but she'd be "totally down" to star alongside Pattinson in the movie as "a freaky, scary person." I don't know what the vision is there, but I'll take it!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Stella Maxwell
Person
Howard Stern
PopSugar

Kristen Stewart Nailed Princess Diana's Hair and Makeup in the Movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. Stewart looks like Diana's on-screen twin. The hair and makeup team recreated Diana's signature shag hairstyle and eyeliner on Stewart. The release of Spencer, Pablo Larraín's film about Princess Diana's decision to leave her marriage with Prince Charles, is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

Kristen Stewart Is Getting Married

To the despair of kind-hearted werewolves everywhere, Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. According to US Weekly, Stewart told Howard Stern on Tuesday, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.” She continued, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Diana#London Film Festival#Moxie#The London Film F
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

All the Rare but Sweet Peeks We've Gotten at Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Relationship

Surprise! After two years of dating, Kristen Stewart is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer. The Spencer actress casually dropped the exciting news during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Nov. 2, gushing about how her partner popped the big question. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy