CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Former soccer executives Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged Tuesday with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment. The 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona....

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Blatter and Platini face fraud charges in Fifa corruption probe

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, the former heads of world and European football, have been charged with fraud by Swiss authorities as part of a long-running corruption investigation into conduct of executives who once ran the world’s favourite sport. The men were indicted on Tuesday following a six-year investigation into...
UEFA
theScore

Blatter, Platini indicted on fraud charges after 6-year investigation

Lausanne, Nov 2, 2021 (AFP) - Disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini have been indicted in Switzerland for offences including "fraud", the Swiss Attorney General announced Tuesday. "Both are accused of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss Francs from the FIFA to Michel...
UEFA
d1softballnews.com

‘They cheated’, Swiss prosecutor asks for Platini-Blatter judgment – Calcio

Indictment of former world and European football numbers Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. The prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asks for this, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having illegally arranged for the payment of 2 million francs to Platini by the highest governing body in world football. Now the two former football players risk from a simple fine to five years in prison under Swiss law. In particular, Blatter is charged with the crime of fraud, embezzlement, unfaithful administration and false documents. Same accusations for Platini in addition to the competition in unfaithful administration, in particular in the form of complicity. According to the survey, between 1998 and 2002 the three-time Golden Ball collaborated with the then FIFA president as a consultant and in 1999, an annual fee of 300,000 francs was agreed for this consultancy activity. in a written contract, signed by both Blatter and Platini. The latter billed all the agreed fees, which were fully paid to him by FIFA. More than eight years after the end of his consultancy activity, Platini has asserted a credit of 2 million francs (or 1.8 million euros).
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sepp Blatter
Person
Michel Platini
World Soccer Talk

Blatter and Platini referred to Swiss court over payment: Attorney General

Lausanne (AFP) – Disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini have been indicted in Switzerland for offences including “fraud”, the Swiss Attorney General announced Tuesday. “Both are accused of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss Francs from the FIFA to Michel Platini,” said the...
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, adding that the legendary midfielder was expected back in the city this weekend to take up his new role. "It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou," it said.
SOCCER
The Independent

Xavi: Barcelona announce return of club legend as new manager

Barcelona have appointed Xavi as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joins from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs had agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” the Catalan club said on its official website.“Xavi Hernandez, a youth-team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al Sadd of Qatar, after talks held...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Fifa Ethics Committee#Swiss#Federal Criminal Court#Uefa#European#French
AFP

Xavi faces 'biggest challenge of career' as Barcelona coach

Xavi Hernandez said he is prepared for the "biggest challenge of his career" before leaving Qatar for Spain on Saturday, as Barcelona's legendary former midfielder returns home to take over as coach. Xavi's appointment was confirmed by Barca in the early hours of Saturday morning and the 41-year-old will be presented to fans at Camp Nou on Monday. He landed in Barcelona at just before 1pm local time on Saturday after travelling with his family, agents and coaching staff. "I'm very happy as you can imagine, it's the biggest challenge of my career," Xavi had told Spanish journalists at Doha airport. "I'm going home and I am very happy."
SOCCER
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Man City ‘would never happen’, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s “immense” impact at Manchester United and insisted the idea of the Portuguese wearing a blue City shirt on derby day was simply impossible.Ronaldo appeared to be edging towards a move to Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window in August before completing an emotional return to the club he had left 12 years earlier for Real Madrid.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner might be three months away from his 37th birthday, but Ronaldo’s addition has not looked anything other than a smart piece of business from United.Although United’s damaging inconsistencies have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy