CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ projects highlight Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival

By John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Wolk has done something that, depending upon how you feel about comic books, was either cool and wonderful or a reason to call the authorities: He read every superhero comic published by Marvel Comics from 1961 (“Fantastic Four” No. 1) to 2017 (“Marvel Legacy” No. 1). Wolk’s deep...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Marvel's Winter Soldier Creator Thinks Sebastian Stan Would Be 'Perfect' For Another Comic Book Role

Sebastian Stan has held the title of The Winter Soldier in the MCU for 10 years now, and his screen time majorly increased with the introduction of Marvel series this year and his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Being a reoccurring Marvel character certainly has its weight on an acting resume, but his role as a comic book character may not end with Bucky Barnes. Ed Brubraker, one of the Winter Soldier’s co-creators, has now revealed that he has his eye on Stan for another of his comic book creations.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a Refreshing Comic Book Gaming Experience | Review

Just a year after launching Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has dropped Guardians of the Galaxy, a more linear game that’s a ridiculous amount of fun. We recently had the chance to check out Square Enix’s new Guardians of the Galaxy game on the PlayStation 5. As you’ve likely gathered, the game doesn’t follow the movie versions of the characters, but still manages to capture the vibe of the characters in a way that will appeal to both fans of the comics and movies.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Clark County, NV
Entertainment
Den of Geek

Amy Hennig’s Marvel Game Could Be Justice for Star Wars: Project Ragtag

Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment have revealed that writer and director Amy Hennig (Uncharted, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver) is working on a new AAA game set in the Marvel universe. “I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” says Hennig, President of Skydance New...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Superman & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Trek: The Mirror War #2

IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: The Mirror War continues this Wednesday with the release of the second issue, and we’ve got the official preview for you here…. Return to the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation with this brand-new series from writers David & Scott Tipton!. When one of Picard’s secret...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Comic Books#Marvel Universe#Cold War#Avengers#The Clark County Library#Covid
Athens News

Comic Book Coasters

Join us for an in-person craft program in the YA/Teen section of the library, COVID-19 pending. While supplies last.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

An Eternals Star Nearly Spoiled the Marvel Movie at Comic-Con

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Salma Hayek says she nearly spoiled Eternals at San Diego Comic-Con years before the Marvel movie made its way to theaters. Hayek, who was on hand when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige formally announced Eternals and its star-studded cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, recalls her hushed conversation with director Chloe Zhao about the "secret" Marvel movie. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the November 5 release of Eternals, the Ajak actor reflects on how she had to be careful not to spoil the movie before and after its big reveal at SDCC:
SAN DIEGO, CA
GamesRadar+

Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor announces involvement with Marvel project

Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor Janina Gavankar has announced her involvement in an upcoming Marvel project alongside Uncharted writer Amy Henning. Announced via an official statement by Marvel, and shared on Gavankar’s Twitter account, the actor - who previously played Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2 - will play a role in the upcoming Marvel "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game," which is being developed with Skydance New Media.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Brings Together Star Wars’ Underworld

Disney has revealed the first trailer for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the new original series set to stream on Disney+ starting December 29. The Book of Boba Fett picks up right with the teaser ending of The Mandalorian Season 2, with Boba Fett taking over the palace of his former employer, Jabba the Hut. The trailer shows Bobba Fett and Fennec Shand trying to unite the underworld of Tatooine. As the enigmatic bounty hunter says “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect.” Not everything will go to plan, of course, as the trailer shows the duo going up against a wide array of different characters and enemies, from Trandoshan traders to what appears to be other bounty hunters. It certainly seems like Boba Fett is now the primary target for the underworld to take down.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
kcur.org

Why Douglas Wolk spent two years reading 27,000 Marvel comic books

Numerous heroes have been created under the Marvel banner. Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are among the hundreds of characters that inhabit this particular comic book world. Since its start in 1961, the publishing company has grown in popularity and is an ever-expanding comic book universe. Today, it...
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Begins the Hype with Long Awaited Trailer

The Mandalorian's thrilling second season featured the grand homecoming of beloved anti-hero, Boba Fett, to the Star Wars Universe and just when we thought the famed bounty hunter was done for following his fatal fall into the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi, Fett is apparently alive and well and was just waiting for the opportune time to resurface and claim what he thinks is rightfully his.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Poster Revealed

Today, Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, spinning out of The Mandalorian's second season. The company also released a key art poster to accompany the trailer. The art features Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and Fennic Shand (Ming-Na Wen) looking ready for a fight. You can see the poster below. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy