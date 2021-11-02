Williston Northampton School receives $4M for renovations

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A private boarding school in Easthampton was issued a $4 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment.

The Williston Northampton School will use the money to upgrade buildings, dormitories, the chapel, the head of school’s residence, and outdoor tennis facilities. New heating systems, windows, and card access systems to be installed. Additional equipment and technology will be purchased. In addition, the athletic center parking lot will be repaved.

Willison is located on a 125-acre campus and was formed in 1841. It currently serves as a boarding and day school for students in grades seven through 12. It has around 490 students from 19 states and 26 countries and employs 227 full-time and part-time individuals.

“Independent schools like Williston are part of the Commonwealth’s first-rate education ecosystem, and provide unique opportunities that prepare students for success,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “MassDevelopment’s low-cost financing products help these schools move forward with projects that replace aging infrastructure, modernize campuses, and enhance academic services.”

“Students will benefit from upgrades to their learning and living experience at Williston Northampton School,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “MassDevelopment is pleased to provide tax-exempt financing that will advance these critical campus improvements, help the school stay competitive, and make a positive difference for the Williston community and city of Easthampton.”

“MassDevelopment’s financing preserves jobs and keeps one of the City’s biggest employers, the Williston Northampton School, competitive,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle. “This dual net positive on our local economy cannot be understated in these uncertain fiscal times.”

“Working with MassDevelopment and Peoples United Bank has allowed Williston to significantly improve the school’s facilities to advance the school’s program and enhance the student experience,” said Williston Chief Financial Officer Chuck McCullagh. “Also, these important improvements help us to continue to provide a great environment for our 227 full-time and part-time employees.”

