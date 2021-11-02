CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated movie

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is set to voice Garfield. Pratt will play the lazy orange cat in a new animated film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pratt also shared an image of Garfield on Instagram captioned, “Well this Monday doesn’t suck.”. Previously, Bill Murray had voiced the cat in “Garfield: The...

