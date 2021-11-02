Westover Air Reserve Base announces controlled burn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those in the areas of Chicopee and Ludlow may notice smoke Tuesday as Airforce personnel at Westover burn roughly 200 acres of grassland on the base’s property.

The controlled burns will be carried out by trained U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and Westover ARB Fire Department personnel. Safe burning practices will be followed. The fire is not expected to leave the base nor impose any health or safety risk. According to a statement provided by Westover, the purpose of the prescribed burns is to encourage healthy grasslands and to reduce grassy fuels that could feed a wild fire.

The Airfield areas expected to be burned include those in the general vicinities of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior area of the base. Westover did not release specific times that the controlled burn would take place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.