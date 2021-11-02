CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Westover Air Reserve Base announces controlled burn

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gm9QV_0ck9feE400

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those in the areas of Chicopee and Ludlow may notice smoke Tuesday as Airforce personnel at Westover burn roughly 200 acres of grassland on the base’s property.

Westover ARB completes new shooting range and breaks ground for hangar

The controlled burns will be carried out by trained U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and Westover ARB Fire Department personnel. Safe burning practices will be followed. The fire is not expected to leave the base nor impose any health or safety risk. According to a statement provided by Westover, the purpose of the prescribed burns is to encourage healthy grasslands and to reduce grassy fuels that could feed a wild fire.

The Airfield areas expected to be burned include those in the general vicinities of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior area of the base. Westover did not release specific times that the controlled burn would take place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Westover Air Reserve Base, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Chicopee, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Weather#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#U S Fish
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy