Another Phone Scam Reported

Psychologists practicing in California have been the targets of a new type of phone scam. The scammers call and inform the clinician that they have missed a court appearance related to one of their clients and threaten to arrest them and revoke their license to practice if they do not take immediate action by paying a fine. The scammers then direct the targets to purchase gift cards and leave them at identified drop sites. In some instances, the scammer will even direct the victim to videotape themselves doing a “remote” strip search, claiming that such a video is necessary in lieu of a visit to the police station. Victims of this crime report feeling as if they were almost in a trance-like state and could not disengage from the scammer.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO