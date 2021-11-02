CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another Phone Scam Reported

wibwnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another scam has popped up around the state, so be on your guard. The scam starts a phone call from someone saying they are a representative of...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 6

Patty
6d ago

These scammers are easy to pick out. If you get a text message of unknown please don't click on it. Reverse phone lookup. Reverse photo. Never download anything you really don't know.

Reply(1)
13
oldschool94
6d ago

Patty.... very good post... I set up a message for spam calls... specifically for them... I never, ever answer them, nor click on unknown text... straight to Delete... then; block..

Reply
10
guest47472627
5d ago

not for nothing do any of these companies actually ask for a Walmart gift card or eBay card I don't think so lol that should be your first hint right there

Reply
3
waer.org

NYS Consumer Protection Warns Of Latest Phone Scam

New Yorkers are getting phone calls from scammers pretending to be from electric companies and threatening to cut their services. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the NYS Department of Public Services warn scammers say a person has overdue payment, and they will suspend electricity services if the consumer doesn't make a payment immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

Another phony IRS email is making the rounds – DO NOT click it

It’s a shame that thieves are taking advantage of the pandemic. Countless scams related to vaccines, vaccination cards, economic relief, employment and the COVID virus itself have surfaced. One scam making the rounds involves a text message informing recipients that their unemployment benefits are expiring. The message includes a link...
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KEKB

New Phone Scam Emerging in Colorado as Temperatures Drop

Although it's not Cybersecurity Awareness Month anymore, it's important to stay vigilant; unfortunately, scammers don't care what time of the year it is. On the off chance that you needed another reason to ignore calls, there is a new phone scam going around Colorado — and it's only going to get worse in the winter.
COLORADO STATE
Newsday

Phone scam: New Yorkers pay now or lose your lights and gas

Crooks posing as gas and electric company workers are targeting callers with threats of shut off utilities unless immediate payment is made by phone, state officials said Tuesday. The aim of the scheme is to keep an unsuspecting caller on the line just long enough to provide personal financial information,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BUCKSCO.Today

Think You Can Recognize a Phone Scammer? Think Again

Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union. Phone scams are on the rise, with billions of robocalls targeting U.S. citizens each month. An estimated one in three Americans admit they’ve fallen victim to a phone scam in the past year. The numbers are staggering and can lead to significant losses to those who fall prey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pinalcentral.com

Area fire departments report text message scam

CASA GRANDE — Three area fire departments are warning their residents of a text messaging scam that is allegedly selling T-shirts in support of the departments. The Arizona City Fire District, Casa Grande Fire Department and Eloy Fire District have all posted Facebook messages over the last two days stating that residents have reported receiving a text message offering limited edition T-shirts for sale in support of the districts and department.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
West Hawaii Today

Police warn of email scam

The Hawaii Police Department is warning the public about another reported scam. Several individuals have reported to police unauthorized changes to their payroll direct deposit accounts. In this email scam, commonly referred to as a Business Email Compromise (BEC) payroll scam, the scammer utilizes a real employee’s name, usually found via an internet search, to send an email to that person’s human resources or finance department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Antelope Valley Press

Don’t get scammed by calling number they give you

Today’s Sound Off is about a new trick from scammers:. Dear Heloise: Last night I got a call from someone who started off by saying: “This call is to notify you of your purchase of ($300 or more) from (some online company). If you did not make this purchase, please call …”
RETAIL
PennLive.com

Third stimulus checks are being sent through 2021, but be on the lookout for scammers

The IRS has warned that scammers are sending fake e-mails about the third round of stimulus checks to steal people’s financial and/or personal information. While millions of Americans have received the third-round stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, which was part of the American Rescue Plan signed into effect by President Joe Biden in March, the IRS will be sending payments through 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

The New Phone Scam That Targets Psychologists

Psychologists practicing in California have been the targets of a new type of phone scam. The scammers call and inform the clinician that they have missed a court appearance related to one of their clients and threaten to arrest them and revoke their license to practice if they do not take immediate action by paying a fine. The scammers then direct the targets to purchase gift cards and leave them at identified drop sites. In some instances, the scammer will even direct the victim to videotape themselves doing a “remote” strip search, claiming that such a video is necessary in lieu of a visit to the police station. Victims of this crime report feeling as if they were almost in a trance-like state and could not disengage from the scammer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOLF

Has Amazon called you about a purchase or hack? It's probably a scam

Has Amazon contacted you to confirm a recent purchase you didn’t make or to tell you that your account has been hacked? You are likely being scammed. According to the Federal Trade Commission's new Data Spotlight, since July 2020, about one in three people who have reported a business impersonator scam say the scammer pretended to be Amazon.
PUBLIC SAFETY

