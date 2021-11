HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros will take on the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. The Atlanta Braves took down the Milwaukee Brewers in 4 games and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 6 games to make it to the World Series and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in 4 and 6 games respectively. The pitching matchup in game one will start with Charlie Morton for the Braves and Framber Valdez for Houston. This will be the first meeting between the two team since 2017 when the Astros beat the Braves 4-0 in the 2017 regular season. The Houston Astros first World Series win was…

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO