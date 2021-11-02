CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch This New Trailer For MORBIUS Starring Jared Leto

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has released this official new trailer for MORBIUS which arrives in theaters January 28, 2022. The line between hero and villain will be broken. Watch the new trailer for #MORBIUS, starring Jared Leto as the enigmatic...

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
heyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds enter a marriage of convenience in new trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for ‘Red Notice’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Jared Leto Introduces His Vampire Antihero in Morbius Featurette

Jared Leto Introduces His Vampire Antihero in Morbius Featurette. After some date changes, the official release of Morbius is approaching. Following the dueling symbiotes Venom and Carnage, Michael Morbius will lead the next entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Today, Fandango debuted a new featurette from the upcoming movie. It’s hosted by Jared Leto, who, in addition to portraying the titular character in the film, introduces Morbius to general audiences. In comics, the peculiar character tried to cure his rare blood disease only to become afflicted with a form of vampirism. Thus, he acquired superior strength, fangs, and a taste for plasma. The character then fought Spider-Man several times, and a live-action clash might happen sooner or later.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
thecheyennepost.com

Morbius - Official Trailer 2 (2022) Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith

In the new Morbius trailer we learn that Dr. Michael Morbius has been missing for two months, and was eventually found on a container ship. After almost dying, Morbius finds that he is stronger than ever, with increased speed, hearing, and he's also able to fly. Now on the hunt for blood, he is unsure what he's capable of, and questions whether he can control himself. The Morbius movie stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, and Jared Harris.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morbius Sony Pictures#The Marvel Comics
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Morbius’: New Footage Reveals Best Look Yet at Jared Leto as the Living Vampire! [Video]

Say what you will about Jared Leto, but I’m a fan, and with Marvel’s Morbius, they did some perfect casting. Channeling his performance from Dallas Buyers Club, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who, in trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease, accidentally transforms himself into a living vampire. Though disgusted by his own bloodlust, he chooses to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.
MOVIES
IGN

Morbius Movie Explained: Who Is Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spin-Off Character?

Most of the time, vampires are the villains in Hollywood movies. They're portrayed as soulless bloodsuckers who pose an existential threat to all humanity. But sometimes even a vampire can be a hero. That's the case with Morbius, a Marvel hero who's set to be portrayed by Jared Leto in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Morbius Featurette: Jared Leto Is The Latest Spider-Man Villain To Get His Own Movie

It's been almost two years since the first teaser trailer for "Morbius" dropped, and now, Jared Leto is here in a new featurette to remind you that, yes, this movie still exists. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Morbius, the Living Vampire, "Morbius" is the latest addition to Sony's shared universe of Spider-Man characters.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

Jared Leto Teases A “Web Of Opportunity” For Future Of ‘Morbius’ Franchise

So, uh, remember “Morbius?” Yeah, it’s still a thing.Yes, it’s still arriving in theaters. And as of now, unless Sony decides to delay it for another date, the Jared Leto-starring film is hitting theaters on January 28, 2022 (about a year-and-a-half-after it’s original June 2020 date). So, with that, it appears Sony is ready to begin yet another marketing blitz for the “Spider-Man” spinoff film. How is the studio going to do that? Well, with a behind-the-scenes featurette that teases an interesting connection that may or may not be explored down the line.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Revealing Spoilers

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- possibly his final outing in the MCU -- Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?"
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Here’s The New Poster For SING 2. New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow!

SING 2 – In Theaters December 22. This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Posters And Trailer For THE POWER OF THE DOG Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has released these new posters and trailer for “The Power of the Dog”. Film Release Date: In Select Theaters on November 17 and on Netflix December 1. Jane Campion (Academy Award® Winner) Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll,...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New TV Spot For Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS

Marvel Studios has released this brand-new, action-packed TV spot for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.” Get your tickets now to be among the first to see the MCU’s newest Super Heroes in action. Fandango reports that “Eternals” advance ticket sales are pacing ahead of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Trailer For SING 2. Sneak Preview Screenings To Happen on Nov. 27th

Dream big dreams. The brand new trailer for SING 2 is finally here! Get tickets to watch early! Audiences can experience Sing 2 on Thanksgiving Saturday, November 27, one month before the film’s official release on December 22. Sneak preview screenings will be available at more than 1,000 theaters nationwide.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy