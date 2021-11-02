CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in...

wtop.com

bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing The Birth Of The Bitcoin Dollar

[00:00:06] MG: What's going on Alex? Sorry, I started to write a tweet and unmuted myself. Oh, super good, man. Great week so far. How about yourself?. [00:00:15] AM: Pretty good man. Just waiting on this next bullish news. I don't know if the third ETF is going to get passed or we're going to go down or we’re going to go up, what do you think about all this? These all-time highs?
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Stocks Surged, Dollar Mixed after Fed Tapering, BoE Next

US stocks surged to new records overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. Positive sentiments also continued in general in Asia. Dollar remains mixed for now and traders are probably awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report before taking a commitment. Focus will now turn to BoE rate decision, as Sterling is trading with an undertone.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Stocks Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI; Treasuries, Dollar Sell Off

US benchmarks score all-time highs during last week's trade. Pfizer pill success could prove to be a positive market catalyst. US futures on the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ wavered between gains and losses on Monday, while contracts on the Russell 2000 were trading firmly in the green, and European stocks retreated ahead of key US inflation data due to be published this week. Wednesday's CPI figures will provide a gauge on economic growth and may impact monetary policy, including the pace of reducing the current stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Mixed as Markets Turn Cautious ahead of FOMC Tapering

Overall markets are quite mixed for now. While US indexes surged to new record highs overnight, positive sentiment was not carried forward to Asia. Major pairs and crosses are also stuck in range. It seems that traders and investors have turned into cautious mode, awaiting Fed’s tapering decision. For now, Euro and Swiss Franc are the stronger ones for the week. Aussie and Kiwi are the weaker ones despite solid job data from New Zealand. The greenback is mixed, together with Yen and Canadian.
MARKETS
New York State
investing.com

Firm Dollar, ISM Survey, Mixed Chinese Data, COP26 - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Monetary policy concerns keep the dollar firm and short-dated bonds weak at the start of a busy week for central bank meetings. The ISM business survey is due and may cement expectations of the Federal Reserve having to hike rates sooner than expected (Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) now sees the first hike as early as July next year). China's economy sends out mixed signals but the real estate crisis is - at best - grinding on. The COP26 climate conference seems set to be an anticlimax after G20 leaders failed to agree on how to accelerate the phase-out of coal, and oil prices are pushing higher ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 1st November.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Euro extends slump, Aussie jumps, dollar ends mixed

Pound Rallies; CHF, JPY Slide; Inflation Debate Grows. Summary: The Euro slid further against the US Dollar to 1.1611 from 1.1643 in choppy overnight trade. However, trading in other currencies was slower with the Greenback finishing mixed against its rivals. Sterling rose slightly to 1.3767 (1.3760) as markets continued to speculate on a rate hike by the Bank of England at it’s meeting on November 4. The Australian Dollar jumped against the Greenback to 0.7493 (0.7467), up 0.50%, and finishing as best performing FX. Ahead of tomorrow’s Australian Q3 CPI report, the antipodean Battler’s strength gained momentum. Traditional low yielders, the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc slid against the US Dollar. The USD/JPY pair settled at 113.72 from 113.57 while USD/CHF was last at 0.9198 (0.9165 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies edged higher to 93.82 from 93.60 yesterday. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar finished with modest losses. USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) dipped to 1.3469 from 1.3475 yesterday. The Dollar slid against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 33.05 from 33.35. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was edged higher to finish at 6.3835 (6.3785). There was little in the way of economic data released yesterday. Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index for October dropped to 97.7 from 98.8, and modestly lower than median expectations at 98.0. Former US Treasury Secretary’s Larry Summers and Janet Yellen exchanged remarks on inflation in social media. Janet Yellen, the first woman to serve as the US Treasury secretary said that Summers was incorrect in the issue of inflation. Summers had earlier sounded the alarm on inflation. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield closed flat at 1.63%. The 2-year note settled with a rate of 0.43% (0.45%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.12% from -0.11% yesterday.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS

