Amazon says it expects to incur “several billion dollars” of additional costs this holiday season in order to ensure customers receive their orders on time. Andy Jassy, who replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as CEO of the company in July, said this week that the online shopping behemoth would be spending big to deal with “labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs.” The spending is meant to ensure there is minimal impact on customers and selling partners in the coming months.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO