36-year-old Latreece Sparks dead after a car crash in Rapides Parish (Alexandria, LA) Nationwide Report

36-year-old Latreece Sparks, a Florien woman, lost her life following a single vehicle accident in Rapides Parish.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11 a.m. on Interstate 49, south of Alexandria.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

36-year-old Latreece Sparks dead after a car crash in Rapides Parish

November 2, 2021