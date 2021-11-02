CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

36-year-old Latreece Sparks dead after a car crash in Rapides Parish (Alexandria, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzwbp_0ck9YzPC00
36-year-old Latreece Sparks dead after a car crash in Rapides Parish (Alexandria, LA)Nationwide Report

36-year-old Latreece Sparks, a Florien woman, lost her life following a single vehicle accident in Rapides Parish.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11 a.m. on Interstate 49, south of Alexandria.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

36-year-old Latreece Sparks dead after a car crash in Rapides Parish

November 2, 2021

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crashes into ditch near Arlington (Arlington, WA)

On Thursday morning, authorities reported a semi-truck accident near Arlington. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 530 at Milepost 24. The preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck crashed into a ditch along State Route 530 for reasons that are yet to be known. The incident led to complete closure of the roadway.
ARLINGTON, WA
Nationwide Report

Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending a school bus in Spanish Springs (Spanish Springs, NV)

On Thursday, one person died after a two-vehicle accident in Spanish Springs. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Eagle Canyon Drive and Richard Springs Boulevard in Spanish Springs. The preliminary investigation showed that the 17-year-old rider was traveling west when he rear-ended the school bus, which was full of school children.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy