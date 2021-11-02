OneAmerica Launches New Retirement Plan Offering More Flexibility and Streamlined Administration

The SECURE Act implemented sweeping changes affecting retirement accounts, making it obvious that congress wants retirement accounts to be meant for retirement, not used as multi-generational wealth transfer tools. Prior to the new laws taking effect on 12/20/2019, a non-spouse beneficiary could “stretch” the tax deferral granted to retirement accounts across his or her lifetime taking only minimum distributions, pass on the retirement account at death to the next beneficiary who could do the same, and so on and so on. Now, only spousal beneficiaries and “Eligible Designated Beneficiaries” (a new term that came along with the new laws) may avoid the new 10-year rule.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO