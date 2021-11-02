CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OneAmerica Launches New Retirement Plan Offering More Flexibility and Streamlined Administration

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

OneConnect by OneAmerica offers many of the benefits of pooled retirement plans, but with greater simplicity. "OneConnect provides a dynamic solution for consideration by retirement plan sponsors as they investigate ways to optimize plan design and streamline administrative requirements," said Sandy McCarthy, president of Retirement Services for OneAmerica. "OneConnect offers many...

markets.businessinsider.com

