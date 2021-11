The adjusted-profit result comes days after Lyft, Uber’s domestic rival, also recently managed the financial feat. In the third quarter, Uber’s gross bookings (or the value of all goods and services that flowed through its platform) totaled $23.1 billion, up 57% on a year-over-year basis. That figure translated to revenues of $4.8 billion, up 72% compared to the year-ago quarter. From that revenue figure Uber turned in a net loss of $2.4 billion, a figure inclusive of “a $2.0 billion net headwind” from the company revaluing its equity holdings in other companies.

