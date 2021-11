Norwich boss Daniel Farke has challenged his players to “show some pride” in the wake of their embarrassing 7-0 drubbing by Chelsea.The struggling Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League and without a win following last weekend’s thrashing at Stamford Bridge.City’s next five fixtures come against clubs who began this weekend in the bottom half of the table, starting at home to Leeds on Sunday.Farke believes his players are fully focused on upcoming tasks rather than dwelling on a harsh lesson at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s European champions.“It’s always tough after conceding seven goals, it’s a result that hurts...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO