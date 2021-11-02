TFS Players present ‘Miss Beth’

Elizabeth " Beth " Grey, 54, surrounded by her devoted lifelong partner, Jim Carr as well as family and friends, left us far too soon on Wed October 20, 2021. As her hand was held and her beautiful hair stroked, we whispered our love to her. The sense of peace Beth had on her angelic face was beyond words. She was ready, we were not. But we knew that family members who have crossed over were waiting, patiently. Beth would join them on when she was ready. Grief, despair and heartbreak are not enough to show how we are feeling. The world will never be the same and neither will those who found Beth to be breathtakingly beautiful, funny, and articulate. Being on the receiving end of her innocent wrath was never advised. She lit a room like no other. People were drawn to her because if anyone needed a shoulder to lean on or a funny anecdote to a lousy day, she was the person you needed to be near. She loved bright flowers, our cat Sunshine, snowstorms, bulky Fall sweaters and loyal friends. Until we see Beth again, she leaves her siblings, Christine (Kevin) Donahue, Jennifer Grey and Stephen Grey, Nephews Mike, Brian and Niece Erin. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Grey. Keep Beth in your thoughts and know that she is always with you. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 4-7pm with a service at 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick.

WARWICK, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO