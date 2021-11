In the new YouTube Originals series, Will Smith reviews his life like never before. During the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Will Smith’s life changed considerably. He acquired some bad habits and, according to what he said in recent days, is now dedicated to ordering his routine and recovering a daily life similar to the one he had before the quarantine began. In addition, the actor is preparing for the premiere of The Best Shape Of My Life, the YouTube Originals series that portrays this particular moment in his career and intimacy.

