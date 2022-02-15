ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Where people in California are moving to most

 4 days ago
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

Where people in California are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in California are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from California in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck92YaW00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#50. Delaware

- Moved from California to Delaware in 2019: 161
--- 0.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to California in 2019: 1,630
--- #5 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck92YaW00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#49. North Dakota

- Moved from California to North Dakota in 2019: 404
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to California in 2019: 710
--- #16 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck92YaW00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#48. West Virginia

- Moved from California to West Virginia in 2019: 940
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to California in 2019: 303
--- #27 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck92YaW00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#47. Vermont

- Moved from California to Vermont in 2019: 1,048
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to California in 2019: 784
--- #8 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck92YaW00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. New Hampshire

- Moved from California to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,110
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to California in 2019: 709
--- #14 most common destination from New Hampshire

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#45. Maine

- Moved from California to Maine in 2019: 1,644
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to California in 2019: 2,335
--- #4 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck92YaW00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#44. South Dakota

- Moved from California to South Dakota in 2019: 1,778
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to California in 2019: 1,345
--- #8 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck92YaW00
spablab // Flickr

#43. Rhode Island

- Moved from California to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,854
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to California in 2019: 2,839
--- #3 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck92YaW00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#42. Nebraska

- Moved from California to Nebraska in 2019: 2,035
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to California in 2019: 2,587
--- #7 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#41. Alaska

- Moved from California to Alaska in 2019: 2,547
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to California in 2019: 5,064
--- #1 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#40. Mississippi

- Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354
--- #7 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0ck92YaW00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#39. Wyoming

- Moved from California to Wyoming in 2019: 3,211
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to California in 2019: 1,159
--- #7 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck92YaW00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from California to Kentucky in 2019: 3,410
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to California in 2019: 2,606
--- #11 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck92YaW00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#37. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from California to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 3,437
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to California in 2019: 3,075
--- #4 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck92YaW00
M Floyd // Flickr

#36. Alabama

- Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310
--- #10 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck92YaW00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#35. Connecticut

- Moved from California to Connecticut in 2019: 4,049
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to California in 2019: 4,067
--- #6 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck92YaW00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from California to Louisiana in 2019: 4,228
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to California in 2019: 5,347
--- #4 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck92YaW00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kansas

- Moved from California to Kansas in 2019: 4,957
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to California in 2019: 2,941
--- #8 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#32. Arkansas

- Moved from California to Arkansas in 2019: 4,967
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to California in 2019: 3,104
--- #7 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck92YaW00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#31. Montana

- Moved from California to Montana in 2019: 5,298
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to California in 2019: 1,974
--- #6 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck92YaW00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa

- Moved from California to Iowa in 2019: 5,819
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to California in 2019: 1,956
--- #11 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck92YaW00
Pixabay

#29. New Mexico

- Moved from California to New Mexico in 2019: 5,915
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to California in 2019: 3,418
--- #6 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#28. Minnesota

- Moved from California to Minnesota in 2019: 6,232
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to California in 2019: 8,951
--- #3 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck92YaW00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wisconsin

- Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811
--- #5 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck92YaW00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana

- Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923
--- #10 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck92YaW00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Oklahoma

- Moved from California to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,408
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to California in 2019: 3,747
--- #7 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck92YaW00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#24. South Carolina

- Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803
--- #6 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck92YaW00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

- Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
--- #5 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck92YaW00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#22. Michigan

- Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406
--- #8 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck92YaW00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#21. New Jersey

- Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812
--- #5 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck92YaW00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#20. Maryland

- Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775
--- #6 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#19. Hawaii

- Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985
--- #1 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck92YaW00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Massachusetts

- Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158
--- #4 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck92YaW00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#17. Tennessee

- Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863
--- #8 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#16. Ohio

- Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098
--- #7 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck92YaW00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Pennsylvania

- Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578
--- #7 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck92YaW00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Illinois

- Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085
--- #3 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck92YaW00
Canva

#13. Georgia

- Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496
--- #5 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck92YaW00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

- Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506
--- #3 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck92YaW00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#11. Idaho

- Moved from California to Idaho in 2019: 17,722
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to California in 2019: 4,372
--- #4 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck92YaW00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Utah

- Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504
--- #3 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck92YaW00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

- Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863
--- #6 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck92YaW00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

- Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332
--- 3.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567
--- #4 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck92YaW00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Florida

- Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628
--- 4.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692
--- #4 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck92YaW00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#6. Colorado

- Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085
--- #2 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck92YaW00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Oregon

- Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927
--- 5.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265
--- #2 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck92YaW00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Washington

- Moved from California to Washington in 2019: 46,791
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882
--- #1 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck92YaW00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#3. Nevada

- Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433
--- #1 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck92YaW00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Arizona

- Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713
--- 9.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226
--- #1 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck92YaW00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

- Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235
--- 12.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063
--- #1 most common destination from Texas

