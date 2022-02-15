ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Colorado are moving to most

By Stacker
 4 days ago
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Colorado are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Colorado in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

spablab // Flickr

#50. Rhode Island

- Moved from Colorado to Rhode Island in 2019: 238
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Colorado in 2019: 820
--- #12 most common destination from Rhode Island

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#49. West Virginia

- Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502
--- #16 most common destination from West Virginia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. New Hampshire

- Moved from Colorado to New Hampshire in 2019: 372
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Colorado in 2019: 196
--- #28 most common destination from New Hampshire

Canva

#47. Mississippi

- Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554
--- #18 most common destination from Mississippi

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#46. Delaware

- Moved from Colorado to Delaware in 2019: 530
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Colorado in 2019: 0
--- #40 most common destination from Delaware

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#45. North Dakota

- Moved from Colorado to North Dakota in 2019: 585
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 2,084
--- #2 most common destination from North Dakota

Canva

#44. Alaska

- Moved from Colorado to Alaska in 2019: 685
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Colorado in 2019: 862
--- #21 most common destination from Alaska

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#43. Vermont

- Moved from Colorado to Vermont in 2019: 687
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Colorado in 2019: 161
--- #23 most common destination from Vermont

tochichi//Wikicommons

#42. South Dakota

- Moved from Colorado to South Dakota in 2019: 818
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 1,581
--- #6 most common destination from South Dakota

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#41. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Colorado to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 870
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Colorado in 2019: 259
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#40. Maine

- Moved from Colorado to Maine in 2019: 982
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Colorado in 2019: 900
--- #11 most common destination from Maine

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Connecticut

- Moved from Colorado to Connecticut in 2019: 1,165
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Colorado in 2019: 942
--- #24 most common destination from Connecticut

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455
--- #18 most common destination from Kentucky

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#37. South Carolina

- Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081
--- #21 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#36. Arkansas

- Moved from Colorado to Arkansas in 2019: 1,585
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Colorado in 2019: 1,022
--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Arkansas

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#35. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362
--- #21 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from Colorado to Louisiana in 2019: 1,881
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,901
--- #6 most common destination from Louisiana

Famartin // Wikicommons

#33. Maryland

- Moved from Colorado to Maryland in 2019: 1,960
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Colorado in 2019: 3,555
--- #13 most common destination from Maryland

M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Alabama

- Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422
--- #9 most common destination from Alabama

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Indiana

- Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114
--- #13 most common destination from Indiana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Massachusetts

- Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053
--- #9 most common destination from Massachusetts

Canva

#29. Hawaii

- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782
--- #9 most common destination from Hawaii

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Michigan

- Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101
--- #17 most common destination from Michigan

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

- Moved from Colorado to Nebraska in 2019: 2,816
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Colorado in 2019: 4,861
--- #2 most common destination from Nebraska

Canva

#26. Georgia

- Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985
--- #11 most common destination from Georgia

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wisconsin

- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454
--- #7 most common destination from Wisconsin

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#24. Wyoming

- Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860
--- #1 most common destination from Wyoming

randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

- Moved from Colorado to Nevada in 2019: 3,206
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Colorado in 2019: 3,888
--- #5 most common destination from Nevada

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#22. New Jersey

- Moved from Colorado to New Jersey in 2019: 3,314
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 2019: 3,677
--- #15 most common destination from New Jersey

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Illinois

- Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153
--- #11 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#20. Minnesota

- Moved from Colorado to Minnesota in 2019: 3,647
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Colorado in 2019: 5,523
--- #8 most common destination from Minnesota

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#19. Montana

- Moved from Colorado to Montana in 2019: 3,831
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Colorado in 2019: 1,984
--- #5 most common destination from Montana

Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432
--- #17 most common destination from Ohio

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#17. Idaho

- Moved from Colorado to Idaho in 2019: 3,970
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Colorado in 2019: 798
--- #16 most common destination from Idaho

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
--- #7 most common destination from Missouri

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Iowa

- Moved from Colorado to Iowa in 2019: 4,472
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Colorado in 2019: 2,589
--- #10 most common destination from Iowa

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#14. Virginia

- Moved from Colorado to Virginia in 2019: 4,588
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 6,796
--- #12 most common destination from Virginia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#13. Tennessee

- Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549
--- #9 most common destination from Tennessee

Pixabay

#12. New Mexico

- Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895
--- #3 most common destination from New Mexico

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Oregon

- Moved from Colorado to Oregon in 2019: 5,730
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Colorado in 2019: 3,619
--- #7 most common destination from Oregon

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

- Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965
--- #14 most common destination from New York

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

- Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930
--- #13 most common destination from North Carolina

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

- Moved from Colorado to Washington in 2019: 6,829
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Colorado in 2019: 7,333
--- #6 most common destination from Washington

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kansas

- Moved from Colorado to Kansas in 2019: 7,224
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Colorado in 2019: 6,544
--- #3 most common destination from Kansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Utah

- Moved from Colorado to Utah in 2019: 7,856
--- 4.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Colorado in 2019: 2,458
--- #10 most common destination from Utah

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oklahoma

- Moved from Colorado to Oklahoma in 2019: 9,020
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 2019: 4,412
--- #5 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656
--- 6.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124
--- #13 most common destination from Florida

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Arizona

- Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684
--- 7.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616
--- #3 most common destination from Arizona

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. California

- Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085
--- 7.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350
--- #6 most common destination from California

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

- Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189
--- 9.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295
--- #2 most common destination from Texas

