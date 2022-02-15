Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Where people in Colorado are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Colorado are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Colorado in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Colorado

spablab // Flickr

#50. Rhode Island

- Moved from Colorado to Rhode Island in 2019: 238

--- 0.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to Colorado in 2019: 820

--- #12 most common destination from Rhode Island

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#49. West Virginia

- Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266

--- 0.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502

--- #16 most common destination from West Virginia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. New Hampshire

- Moved from Colorado to New Hampshire in 2019: 372

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Colorado in 2019: 196

--- #28 most common destination from New Hampshire

Canva

#47. Mississippi

- Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554

--- #18 most common destination from Mississippi

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#46. Delaware

- Moved from Colorado to Delaware in 2019: 530

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to Colorado in 2019: 0

--- #40 most common destination from Delaware

You may also like: States sending the most people to Colorado

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#45. North Dakota

- Moved from Colorado to North Dakota in 2019: 585

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 2,084

--- #2 most common destination from North Dakota

Canva

#44. Alaska

- Moved from Colorado to Alaska in 2019: 685

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to Colorado in 2019: 862

--- #21 most common destination from Alaska

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#43. Vermont

- Moved from Colorado to Vermont in 2019: 687

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to Colorado in 2019: 161

--- #23 most common destination from Vermont

tochichi//Wikicommons

#42. South Dakota

- Moved from Colorado to South Dakota in 2019: 818

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 1,581

--- #6 most common destination from South Dakota

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#41. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Colorado to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 870

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Colorado in 2019: 259

--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Washington, D.C.

You may also like: Colorado's climate has warmed by 1.53° F since 1970

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#40. Maine

- Moved from Colorado to Maine in 2019: 982

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Colorado in 2019: 900

--- #11 most common destination from Maine

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Connecticut

- Moved from Colorado to Connecticut in 2019: 1,165

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Colorado in 2019: 942

--- #24 most common destination from Connecticut

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455

--- #18 most common destination from Kentucky

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#37. South Carolina

- Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081

--- #21 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#36. Arkansas

- Moved from Colorado to Arkansas in 2019: 1,585

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Colorado in 2019: 1,022

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Arkansas

You may also like: Best places to live in Colorado

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#35. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362

--- #21 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from Colorado to Louisiana in 2019: 1,881

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,901

--- #6 most common destination from Louisiana

Famartin // Wikicommons

#33. Maryland

- Moved from Colorado to Maryland in 2019: 1,960

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Colorado in 2019: 3,555

--- #13 most common destination from Maryland

M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Alabama

- Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422

--- #9 most common destination from Alabama

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Indiana

- Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114

--- #13 most common destination from Indiana

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Colorado

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Massachusetts

- Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053

--- #9 most common destination from Massachusetts

Canva

#29. Hawaii

- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782

--- #9 most common destination from Hawaii

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Michigan

- Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101

--- #17 most common destination from Michigan

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

- Moved from Colorado to Nebraska in 2019: 2,816

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Colorado in 2019: 4,861

--- #2 most common destination from Nebraska

Canva

#26. Georgia

- Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985

--- #11 most common destination from Georgia

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Colorado

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wisconsin

- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454

--- #7 most common destination from Wisconsin

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#24. Wyoming

- Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860

--- #1 most common destination from Wyoming

randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

- Moved from Colorado to Nevada in 2019: 3,206

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Colorado in 2019: 3,888

--- #5 most common destination from Nevada

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#22. New Jersey

- Moved from Colorado to New Jersey in 2019: 3,314

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 2019: 3,677

--- #15 most common destination from New Jersey

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Illinois

- Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153

--- #11 most common destination from Illinois

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Colorado

Canva

#20. Minnesota

- Moved from Colorado to Minnesota in 2019: 3,647

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Colorado in 2019: 5,523

--- #8 most common destination from Minnesota

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#19. Montana

- Moved from Colorado to Montana in 2019: 3,831

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Montana to Colorado in 2019: 1,984

--- #5 most common destination from Montana

Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432

--- #17 most common destination from Ohio

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#17. Idaho

- Moved from Colorado to Idaho in 2019: 3,970

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Colorado in 2019: 798

--- #16 most common destination from Idaho

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

--- #7 most common destination from Missouri

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Colorado

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Iowa

- Moved from Colorado to Iowa in 2019: 4,472

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Colorado in 2019: 2,589

--- #10 most common destination from Iowa

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#14. Virginia

- Moved from Colorado to Virginia in 2019: 4,588

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 6,796

--- #12 most common destination from Virginia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#13. Tennessee

- Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

--- #9 most common destination from Tennessee

Pixabay

#12. New Mexico

- Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038

--- 2.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895

--- #3 most common destination from New Mexico

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Oregon

- Moved from Colorado to Oregon in 2019: 5,730

--- 2.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Colorado in 2019: 3,619

--- #7 most common destination from Oregon

You may also like: Best high schools in Colorado

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

- Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754

--- 2.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965

--- #14 most common destination from New York

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

- Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930

--- #13 most common destination from North Carolina

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

- Moved from Colorado to Washington in 2019: 6,829

--- 3.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Colorado in 2019: 7,333

--- #6 most common destination from Washington

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kansas

- Moved from Colorado to Kansas in 2019: 7,224

--- 3.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Colorado in 2019: 6,544

--- #3 most common destination from Kansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Utah

- Moved from Colorado to Utah in 2019: 7,856

--- 4.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Colorado in 2019: 2,458

--- #10 most common destination from Utah

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Colorado

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oklahoma

- Moved from Colorado to Oklahoma in 2019: 9,020

--- 4.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 2019: 4,412

--- #5 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656

--- 6.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124

--- #13 most common destination from Florida

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Arizona

- Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

--- 7.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

--- #3 most common destination from Arizona

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. California

- Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085

--- 7.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350

--- #6 most common destination from California

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

- Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

--- 9.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

--- #2 most common destination from Texas

You may also like: Best private high schools in Colorado