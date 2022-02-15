ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Connecticut are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck92TAt00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Connecticut are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Connecticut in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck92TAt00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Idaho

- Moved from Connecticut to Idaho in 2019: 247
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Connecticut in 2019: 0
--- #47 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck92TAt00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#39. Nebraska

- Moved from Connecticut to Nebraska in 2019: 261
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Connecticut in 2019: 189
--- #39 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck92TAt00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from Connecticut to Kentucky in 2019: 310
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Connecticut in 2019: 135
--- #43 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck92TAt00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#37. Montana

- Moved from Connecticut to Montana in 2019: 346
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Connecticut in 2019: 0
--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck92TAt00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#36. Oregon

- Moved from Connecticut to Oregon in 2019: 377
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Connecticut in 2019: 523
--- #32 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck92TAt00
Canva

#35. Minnesota

- Moved from Connecticut to Minnesota in 2019: 386
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Connecticut in 2019: 676
--- #31 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck92TAt00
Canva

#34. Hawaii

- Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912
--- #19 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck92TAt00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#33. Delaware

- Moved from Connecticut to Delaware in 2019: 415
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Connecticut in 2019: 45
--- #25 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck92TAt00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Oklahoma

- Moved from Connecticut to Oklahoma in 2019: 430
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Connecticut in 2019: 199
--- #40 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck92TAt00
Pixabay

#31. New Mexico

- Moved from Connecticut to New Mexico in 2019: 598
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Connecticut in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck92TAt00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Nevada

- Moved from Connecticut to Nevada in 2019: 694
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Connecticut in 2019: 174
--- #40 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck92TAt00
M Floyd // Flickr

#29. Alabama

- Moved from Connecticut to Alabama in 2019: 705
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Connecticut in 2019: 248
--- #39 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck92TAt00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#28. Tennessee

- Moved from Connecticut to Tennessee in 2019: 740
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Connecticut in 2019: 921
--- #32 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck92TAt00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#27. Vermont

- Moved from Connecticut to Vermont in 2019: 798
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Connecticut in 2019: 103
--- #27 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck92TAt00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wisconsin

- Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232
--- #40 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck92TAt00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Arizona

- Moved from Connecticut to Arizona in 2019: 895
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Connecticut in 2019: 441
--- #44 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck92TAt00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#24. Colorado

- Moved from Connecticut to Colorado in 2019: 942
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Connecticut in 2019: 1,165
--- #39 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck92TAt00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

- Moved from Connecticut to Missouri in 2019: 997
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Connecticut in 2019: 212
--- #45 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck92TAt00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,298
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut in 2019: 313
--- #17 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck92TAt00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Michigan

- Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091
--- #26 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck92TAt00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. New Hampshire

- Moved from Connecticut to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,701
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Connecticut in 2019: 741
--- #12 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck92TAt00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

- Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389
--- #32 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck92TAt00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#18. Maryland

- Moved from Connecticut to Maryland in 2019: 1,885
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Connecticut in 2019: 1,720
--- #22 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck92TAt00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Texas

- Moved from Connecticut to Texas in 2019: 2,085
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Connecticut in 2019: 2,141
--- #39 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck92TAt00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Indiana

- Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Connecticut in 2019: 309
--- #40 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck92TAt00
spablab // Flickr

#15. Rhode Island

- Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788
--- #2 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck92TAt00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Utah

- Moved from Connecticut to Utah in 2019: 2,830
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Connecticut in 2019: 120
--- #45 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck92TAt00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Connecticut to Virginia in 2019: 2,838
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,764
--- #31 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck92TAt00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#12. South Carolina

- Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910
--- #26 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck92TAt00
Canva

#11. Georgia

- Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266
--- #32 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck92TAt00
Canva

#10. Ohio

- Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369
--- #27 most common destination from Ohio

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. Maine

- Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743
--- #15 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck92TAt00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

- Moved from Connecticut to Washington in 2019: 3,098
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Connecticut in 2019: 191
--- #47 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck92TAt00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#7. New Jersey

- Moved from Connecticut to New Jersey in 2019: 3,484
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in 2019: 5,297
--- #13 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck92TAt00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from Connecticut to California in 2019: 4,067
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Connecticut in 2019: 4,049
--- #35 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck92TAt00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#5. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853
--- 4.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711
--- #20 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck92TAt00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. North Carolina

- Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840
--- 5.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640
--- #24 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck92TAt00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Massachusetts

- Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690
--- 11.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020
--- #5 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck92TAt00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227
--- 12.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501
--- #20 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck92TAt00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. New York

- Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040
--- 14.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606
--- #5 most common destination from New York

