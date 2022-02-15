ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Where people in Florida are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Florida are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Florida are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Florida in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

tochichi//Wikicommons

#50. South Dakota

- Moved from Florida to South Dakota in 2019: 550
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,364
--- #7 most common destination from South Dakota

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#49. Vermont

- Moved from Florida to Vermont in 2019: 637
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Florida in 2019: 3,355
--- #1 most common destination from Vermont

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#48. Idaho

- Moved from Florida to Idaho in 2019: 895
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Florida in 2019: 1,032
--- #14 most common destination from Idaho

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#47. Wyoming

- Moved from Florida to Wyoming in 2019: 909
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Florida in 2019: 624
--- #16 most common destination from Wyoming

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#46. Delaware

- Moved from Florida to Delaware in 2019: 939
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Florida in 2019: 3,083
--- #3 most common destination from Delaware

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#45. North Dakota

- Moved from Florida to North Dakota in 2019: 1,168
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,230
--- #5 most common destination from North Dakota

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. New Hampshire

- Moved from Florida to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,182
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Florida in 2019: 3,529
--- #3 most common destination from New Hampshire

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Nebraska

- Moved from Florida to Nebraska in 2019: 1,474
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Florida in 2019: 1,948
--- #10 most common destination from Nebraska

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#42. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Florida to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,496
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Florida in 2019: 2,705
--- #5 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#41. Montana

- Moved from Florida to Montana in 2019: 1,715
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Florida in 2019: 591
--- #21 most common destination from Montana

Pixabay

#40. New Mexico

- Moved from Florida to New Mexico in 2019: 1,804
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Florida in 2019: 2,349
--- #7 most common destination from New Mexico

Canva

#39. Hawaii

- Moved from Florida to Hawaii in 2019: 1,858
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Florida in 2019: 4,103
--- #5 most common destination from Hawaii

Canva

#38. Arkansas

- Moved from Florida to Arkansas in 2019: 2,118
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Florida in 2019: 3,544
--- #5 most common destination from Arkansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Utah

- Moved from Florida to Utah in 2019: 2,451
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Florida in 2019: 3,433
--- #8 most common destination from Utah

Canva

#36. Alaska

- Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906
--- #2 most common destination from Alaska

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#35. Maine

- Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812
--- #2 most common destination from Maine

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#34. West Virginia

- Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186
--- #6 most common destination from West Virginia

spablab // Flickr

#33. Rhode Island

- Moved from Florida to Rhode Island in 2019: 3,084
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Florida in 2019: 2,685
--- #4 most common destination from Rhode Island

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kansas

- Moved from Florida to Kansas in 2019: 3,828
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Florida in 2019: 1,813
--- #11 most common destination from Kansas

Canva

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from Florida to Minnesota in 2019: 4,070
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2019: 6,239
--- #4 most common destination from Minnesota

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oklahoma

- Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488
--- #2 most common destination from Oklahoma

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

- Moved from Florida to Oregon in 2019: 4,218
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Florida in 2019: 4,309
--- #6 most common destination from Oregon

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iowa

- Moved from Florida to Iowa in 2019: 4,397
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Florida in 2019: 3,669
--- #6 most common destination from Iowa

Canva

#27. Mississippi

- Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572
--- #5 most common destination from Mississippi

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wisconsin

- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563
--- #3 most common destination from Wisconsin

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#25. Louisiana

- Moved from Florida to Louisiana in 2019: 5,296
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Florida in 2019: 8,606
--- #3 most common destination from Louisiana

randy andy // Shutterstock

#24. Nevada

- Moved from Florida to Nevada in 2019: 5,429
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Florida in 2019: 3,674
--- #6 most common destination from Nevada

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

- Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
--- #3 most common destination from Missouri

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545
--- #4 most common destination from Kentucky

DPPed// Wikimedia

#21. Arizona

- Moved from Florida to Arizona in 2019: 7,358
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054
--- #6 most common destination from Arizona

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#20. Connecticut

- Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227
--- #2 most common destination from Connecticut

Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Maryland

- Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831
--- #4 most common destination from Maryland

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#18. Washington

- Moved from Florida to Washington in 2019: 7,925
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Florida in 2019: 6,870
--- #7 most common destination from Washington

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#17. Michigan

- Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668
--- #1 most common destination from Michigan

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Massachusetts

- Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056
--- #3 most common destination from Massachusetts

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana

- Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175
--- #1 most common destination from Indiana

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#14. New Jersey

- Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222
--- #3 most common destination from New Jersey

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

- Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656
--- #4 most common destination from Colorado

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#12. South Carolina

- Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909
--- #3 most common destination from South Carolina

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Illinois

- Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534
--- 3.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425
--- #2 most common destination from Illinois

M Floyd // Flickr

#10. Alabama

- Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153
--- #1 most common destination from Alabama

Canva

#9. Ohio

- Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335
--- #1 most common destination from Ohio

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488
--- #2 most common destination from New York

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965
--- #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#6. Virginia

- Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031
--- #2 most common destination from Virginia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#5. Tennessee

- Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573
--- #2 most common destination from Tennessee

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628
--- #7 most common destination from California

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#3. North Carolina

- Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032
--- 6.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207
--- #2 most common destination from North Carolina

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

- Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238
--- 9.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174
--- #4 most common destination from Texas

Canva

#1. Georgia

- Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235
--- 10.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681
--- #1 most common destination from Georgia

