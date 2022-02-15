Where people in Florida are moving to most
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Florida are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Florida in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
tochichi//Wikicommons
#50. South Dakota
- Moved from Florida to South Dakota in 2019: 550
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,364
--- #7 most common destination from South Dakota
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#49. Vermont
- Moved from Florida to Vermont in 2019: 637
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Florida in 2019: 3,355
--- #1 most common destination from Vermont
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#48. Idaho
- Moved from Florida to Idaho in 2019: 895
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Florida in 2019: 1,032
--- #14 most common destination from Idaho
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr
#47. Wyoming
- Moved from Florida to Wyoming in 2019: 909
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Florida in 2019: 624
--- #16 most common destination from Wyoming
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#46. Delaware
- Moved from Florida to Delaware in 2019: 939
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Florida in 2019: 3,083
--- #3 most common destination from Delaware
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia
#45. North Dakota
- Moved from Florida to North Dakota in 2019: 1,168
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,230
--- #5 most common destination from North Dakota
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. New Hampshire
- Moved from Florida to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,182
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Florida in 2019: 3,529
--- #3 most common destination from New Hampshire
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
- Moved from Florida to Nebraska in 2019: 1,474
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Florida in 2019: 1,948
--- #10 most common destination from Nebraska
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#42. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from Florida to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,496
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Florida in 2019: 2,705
--- #5 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#41. Montana
- Moved from Florida to Montana in 2019: 1,715
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Florida in 2019: 591
--- #21 most common destination from Montana
Pixabay
#40. New Mexico
- Moved from Florida to New Mexico in 2019: 1,804
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Florida in 2019: 2,349
--- #7 most common destination from New Mexico
Canva
#39. Hawaii
- Moved from Florida to Hawaii in 2019: 1,858
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Florida in 2019: 4,103
--- #5 most common destination from Hawaii
Canva
#38. Arkansas
- Moved from Florida to Arkansas in 2019: 2,118
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Florida in 2019: 3,544
--- #5 most common destination from Arkansas
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Utah
- Moved from Florida to Utah in 2019: 2,451
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Florida in 2019: 3,433
--- #8 most common destination from Utah
Canva
#36. Alaska
- Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906
--- #2 most common destination from Alaska
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#35. Maine
- Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812
--- #2 most common destination from Maine
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#34. West Virginia
- Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186
--- #6 most common destination from West Virginia
spablab // Flickr
#33. Rhode Island
- Moved from Florida to Rhode Island in 2019: 3,084
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Florida in 2019: 2,685
--- #4 most common destination from Rhode Island
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Kansas
- Moved from Florida to Kansas in 2019: 3,828
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Florida in 2019: 1,813
--- #11 most common destination from Kansas
Canva
#31. Minnesota
- Moved from Florida to Minnesota in 2019: 4,070
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2019: 6,239
--- #4 most common destination from Minnesota
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Oklahoma
- Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488
--- #2 most common destination from Oklahoma
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#29. Oregon
- Moved from Florida to Oregon in 2019: 4,218
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Florida in 2019: 4,309
--- #6 most common destination from Oregon
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Iowa
- Moved from Florida to Iowa in 2019: 4,397
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Florida in 2019: 3,669
--- #6 most common destination from Iowa
Canva
#27. Mississippi
- Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572
--- #5 most common destination from Mississippi
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Wisconsin
- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563
--- #3 most common destination from Wisconsin
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#25. Louisiana
- Moved from Florida to Louisiana in 2019: 5,296
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Florida in 2019: 8,606
--- #3 most common destination from Louisiana
randy andy // Shutterstock
#24. Nevada
- Moved from Florida to Nevada in 2019: 5,429
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Florida in 2019: 3,674
--- #6 most common destination from Nevada
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#23. Missouri
- Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
--- #3 most common destination from Missouri
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#22. Kentucky
- Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545
--- #4 most common destination from Kentucky
DPPed// Wikimedia
#21. Arizona
- Moved from Florida to Arizona in 2019: 7,358
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054
--- #6 most common destination from Arizona
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#20. Connecticut
- Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227
--- #2 most common destination from Connecticut
Famartin // Wikicommons
#19. Maryland
- Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831
--- #4 most common destination from Maryland
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#18. Washington
- Moved from Florida to Washington in 2019: 7,925
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Florida in 2019: 6,870
--- #7 most common destination from Washington
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#17. Michigan
- Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668
--- #1 most common destination from Michigan
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Massachusetts
- Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056
--- #3 most common destination from Massachusetts
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Indiana
- Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175
--- #1 most common destination from Indiana
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#14. New Jersey
- Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222
--- #3 most common destination from New Jersey
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#13. Colorado
- Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656
--- #4 most common destination from Colorado
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#12. South Carolina
- Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909
--- #3 most common destination from South Carolina
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#11. Illinois
- Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534
--- 3.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425
--- #2 most common destination from Illinois
M Floyd // Flickr
#10. Alabama
- Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153
--- #1 most common destination from Alabama
Canva
#9. Ohio
- Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335
--- #1 most common destination from Ohio
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#8. New York
- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488
--- #2 most common destination from New York
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#7. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965
--- #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#6. Virginia
- Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031
--- #2 most common destination from Virginia
Imilious // Wikicommons
#5. Tennessee
- Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573
--- #2 most common destination from Tennessee
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#4. California
- Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628
--- #7 most common destination from California
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#3. North Carolina
- Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032
--- 6.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207
--- #2 most common destination from North Carolina
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Texas
- Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238
--- 9.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174
--- #4 most common destination from Texas
Canva
#1. Georgia
- Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235
--- 10.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681
--- #1 most common destination from Georgia
