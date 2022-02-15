Canva

Where people in Arkansas are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Arkansas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Arkansas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#40. West Virginia

- Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133

--- #37 most common destination from West Virginia

tochichi//Wikicommons

#39. South Dakota

- Moved from Arkansas to South Dakota in 2019: 141

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Arkansas in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

- Moved from Arkansas to New Hampshire in 2019: 154

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Arkansas in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

Canva

#37. Hawaii

- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118

--- #40 most common destination from Hawaii

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Maine

- Moved from Arkansas to Maine in 2019: 183

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Arkansas in 2019: 39

--- #40 most common destination from Maine

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iowa

- Moved from Arkansas to Iowa in 2019: 188

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Arkansas in 2019: 674

--- #26 most common destination from Iowa

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#34. New Jersey

- Moved from Arkansas to New Jersey in 2019: 261

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Arkansas in 2019: 420

--- #39 most common destination from New Jersey

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#33. Nebraska

- Moved from Arkansas to Nebraska in 2019: 273

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Arkansas in 2019: 380

--- #27 most common destination from Nebraska

Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Maryland

- Moved from Arkansas to Maryland in 2019: 274

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Arkansas in 2019: 535

--- #37 most common destination from Maryland

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797

--- #26 most common destination from Wisconsin

Canva

#30. Minnesota

- Moved from Arkansas to Minnesota in 2019: 296

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Arkansas in 2019: 1,142

--- #24 most common destination from Minnesota

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#29. Wyoming

- Moved from Arkansas to Wyoming in 2019: 298

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wyoming to Arkansas in 2019: 1,109

--- #8 most common destination from Wyoming

randy andy // Shutterstock

#28. Nevada

- Moved from Arkansas to Nevada in 2019: 356

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Arkansas in 2019: 962

--- #27 most common destination from Nevada

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#27. Idaho

- Moved from Arkansas to Idaho in 2019: 386

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Arkansas in 2019: 157

--- #29 most common destination from Idaho

Pixabay

#26. New Mexico

- Moved from Arkansas to New Mexico in 2019: 416

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Arkansas in 2019: 0

--- #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Oregon

- Moved from Arkansas to Oregon in 2019: 425

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Arkansas in 2019: 501

--- #34 most common destination from Oregon

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Michigan

- Moved from Arkansas to Michigan in 2019: 464

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Arkansas in 2019: 820

--- #29 most common destination from Michigan

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Arkansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 502

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Arkansas in 2019: 533

--- #42 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Arkansas to Kentucky in 2019: 521

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Arkansas in 2019: 265

--- #32 most common destination from Kentucky

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#21. South Carolina

- Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443

--- #33 most common destination from South Carolina

M Floyd // Flickr

#20. Alabama

- Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636

--- #30 most common destination from Alabama

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Utah

- Moved from Arkansas to Utah in 2019: 888

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Arkansas in 2019: 710

--- #29 most common destination from Utah

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#18. Virginia

- Moved from Arkansas to Virginia in 2019: 1,011

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 671

--- #44 most common destination from Virginia

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from Arkansas to Arizona in 2019: 1,022

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Arkansas in 2019: 692

--- #41 most common destination from Arizona

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#16. Colorado

- Moved from Arkansas to Colorado in 2019: 1,022

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Arkansas in 2019: 1,585

--- #36 most common destination from Colorado

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana

- Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Arkansas in 2019: 438

--- #36 most common destination from Indiana

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Arkansas to New York in 2019: 1,130

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Arkansas in 2019: 642

--- #41 most common destination from New York

Canva

#13. Ohio

- Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569

--- #37 most common destination from Ohio

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Illinois

- Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308

--- #34 most common destination from Illinois

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kansas

- Moved from Arkansas to Kansas in 2019: 1,830

--- 2.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Arkansas in 2019: 1,139

--- #20 most common destination from Kansas

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#10. North Carolina

- Moved from Arkansas to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 369

--- #46 most common destination from North Carolina

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#9. Louisiana

- Moved from Arkansas to Louisiana in 2019: 2,497

--- 3.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Arkansas in 2019: 4,089

--- #5 most common destination from Louisiana

Canva

#8. Mississippi

- Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867

--- #9 most common destination from Mississippi

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

- Moved from Arkansas to California in 2019: 3,104

--- 4.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Arkansas in 2019: 4,967

--- #32 most common destination from California

Canva

#6. Georgia

- Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322

--- 5.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352

--- #31 most common destination from Georgia

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Arkansas to Florida in 2019: 3,544

--- 5.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Arkansas in 2019: 2,118

--- #38 most common destination from Florida

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#4. Missouri

- Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768

--- 7.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368

--- #8 most common destination from Missouri

Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Tennessee

- Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

--- 8.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

--- #16 most common destination from Tennessee

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oklahoma

- Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421

--- 11.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826

--- #3 most common destination from Oklahoma

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

- Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341

--- 19.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851

--- #15 most common destination from Texas

