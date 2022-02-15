Where people in Arkansas are moving to most
Canva
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Arkansas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Arkansas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#40. West Virginia
- Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133
--- #37 most common destination from West Virginia
tochichi//Wikicommons
#39. South Dakota
- Moved from Arkansas to South Dakota in 2019: 141
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. New Hampshire
- Moved from Arkansas to New Hampshire in 2019: 154
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire
Canva
#37. Hawaii
- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118
--- #40 most common destination from Hawaii
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#36. Maine
- Moved from Arkansas to Maine in 2019: 183
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Arkansas in 2019: 39
--- #40 most common destination from Maine
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Iowa
- Moved from Arkansas to Iowa in 2019: 188
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Arkansas in 2019: 674
--- #26 most common destination from Iowa
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#34. New Jersey
- Moved from Arkansas to New Jersey in 2019: 261
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Arkansas in 2019: 420
--- #39 most common destination from New Jersey
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#33. Nebraska
- Moved from Arkansas to Nebraska in 2019: 273
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Arkansas in 2019: 380
--- #27 most common destination from Nebraska
Famartin // Wikicommons
#32. Maryland
- Moved from Arkansas to Maryland in 2019: 274
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Arkansas in 2019: 535
--- #37 most common destination from Maryland
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Wisconsin
- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797
--- #26 most common destination from Wisconsin
Canva
#30. Minnesota
- Moved from Arkansas to Minnesota in 2019: 296
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Arkansas in 2019: 1,142
--- #24 most common destination from Minnesota
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr
#29. Wyoming
- Moved from Arkansas to Wyoming in 2019: 298
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Arkansas in 2019: 1,109
--- #8 most common destination from Wyoming
randy andy // Shutterstock
#28. Nevada
- Moved from Arkansas to Nevada in 2019: 356
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Arkansas in 2019: 962
--- #27 most common destination from Nevada
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#27. Idaho
- Moved from Arkansas to Idaho in 2019: 386
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Arkansas in 2019: 157
--- #29 most common destination from Idaho
Pixabay
#26. New Mexico
- Moved from Arkansas to New Mexico in 2019: 416
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#25. Oregon
- Moved from Arkansas to Oregon in 2019: 425
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Arkansas in 2019: 501
--- #34 most common destination from Oregon
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#24. Michigan
- Moved from Arkansas to Michigan in 2019: 464
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Arkansas in 2019: 820
--- #29 most common destination from Michigan
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#23. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Arkansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 502
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Arkansas in 2019: 533
--- #42 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#22. Kentucky
- Moved from Arkansas to Kentucky in 2019: 521
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Arkansas in 2019: 265
--- #32 most common destination from Kentucky
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#21. South Carolina
- Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443
--- #33 most common destination from South Carolina
M Floyd // Flickr
#20. Alabama
- Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636
--- #30 most common destination from Alabama
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Utah
- Moved from Arkansas to Utah in 2019: 888
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Arkansas in 2019: 710
--- #29 most common destination from Utah
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#18. Virginia
- Moved from Arkansas to Virginia in 2019: 1,011
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 671
--- #44 most common destination from Virginia
DPPed// Wikimedia
#17. Arizona
- Moved from Arkansas to Arizona in 2019: 1,022
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Arkansas in 2019: 692
--- #41 most common destination from Arizona
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#16. Colorado
- Moved from Arkansas to Colorado in 2019: 1,022
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Arkansas in 2019: 1,585
--- #36 most common destination from Colorado
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Indiana
- Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Arkansas in 2019: 438
--- #36 most common destination from Indiana
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#14. New York
- Moved from Arkansas to New York in 2019: 1,130
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Arkansas in 2019: 642
--- #41 most common destination from New York
Canva
#13. Ohio
- Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569
--- #37 most common destination from Ohio
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#12. Illinois
- Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308
--- #34 most common destination from Illinois
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Kansas
- Moved from Arkansas to Kansas in 2019: 1,830
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Arkansas in 2019: 1,139
--- #20 most common destination from Kansas
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#10. North Carolina
- Moved from Arkansas to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 369
--- #46 most common destination from North Carolina
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#9. Louisiana
- Moved from Arkansas to Louisiana in 2019: 2,497
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Arkansas in 2019: 4,089
--- #5 most common destination from Louisiana
Canva
#8. Mississippi
- Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867
--- #9 most common destination from Mississippi
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#7. California
- Moved from Arkansas to California in 2019: 3,104
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Arkansas in 2019: 4,967
--- #32 most common destination from California
Canva
#6. Georgia
- Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322
--- 5.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352
--- #31 most common destination from Georgia
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Florida
- Moved from Arkansas to Florida in 2019: 3,544
--- 5.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Arkansas in 2019: 2,118
--- #38 most common destination from Florida
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#4. Missouri
- Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
--- 7.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
--- #8 most common destination from Missouri
Imilious // Wikicommons
#3. Tennessee
- Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252
--- 8.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237
--- #16 most common destination from Tennessee
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Oklahoma
- Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421
--- 11.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826
--- #3 most common destination from Oklahoma
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Texas
- Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341
--- 19.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851
--- #15 most common destination from Texas
