Arkansas State

Where people in Arkansas are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck92KTa00
Canva

Where people in Arkansas are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Arkansas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Arkansas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck92KTa00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#40. West Virginia

- Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133
--- #37 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck92KTa00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#39. South Dakota

- Moved from Arkansas to South Dakota in 2019: 141
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck92KTa00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

- Moved from Arkansas to New Hampshire in 2019: 154
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck92KTa00
Canva

#37. Hawaii

- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118
--- #40 most common destination from Hawaii

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Maine

- Moved from Arkansas to Maine in 2019: 183
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Arkansas in 2019: 39
--- #40 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck92KTa00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iowa

- Moved from Arkansas to Iowa in 2019: 188
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Arkansas in 2019: 674
--- #26 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck92KTa00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#34. New Jersey

- Moved from Arkansas to New Jersey in 2019: 261
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Arkansas in 2019: 420
--- #39 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck92KTa00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#33. Nebraska

- Moved from Arkansas to Nebraska in 2019: 273
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Arkansas in 2019: 380
--- #27 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck92KTa00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Maryland

- Moved from Arkansas to Maryland in 2019: 274
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Arkansas in 2019: 535
--- #37 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck92KTa00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797
--- #26 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck92KTa00
Canva

#30. Minnesota

- Moved from Arkansas to Minnesota in 2019: 296
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Arkansas in 2019: 1,142
--- #24 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0ck92KTa00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#29. Wyoming

- Moved from Arkansas to Wyoming in 2019: 298
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Arkansas in 2019: 1,109
--- #8 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck92KTa00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#28. Nevada

- Moved from Arkansas to Nevada in 2019: 356
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Arkansas in 2019: 962
--- #27 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck92KTa00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#27. Idaho

- Moved from Arkansas to Idaho in 2019: 386
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Arkansas in 2019: 157
--- #29 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck92KTa00
Pixabay

#26. New Mexico

- Moved from Arkansas to New Mexico in 2019: 416
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Arkansas in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck92KTa00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Oregon

- Moved from Arkansas to Oregon in 2019: 425
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Arkansas in 2019: 501
--- #34 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck92KTa00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Michigan

- Moved from Arkansas to Michigan in 2019: 464
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Arkansas in 2019: 820
--- #29 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck92KTa00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Arkansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 502
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Arkansas in 2019: 533
--- #42 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck92KTa00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Arkansas to Kentucky in 2019: 521
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Arkansas in 2019: 265
--- #32 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck92KTa00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#21. South Carolina

- Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443
--- #33 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck92KTa00
M Floyd // Flickr

#20. Alabama

- Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636
--- #30 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck92KTa00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Utah

- Moved from Arkansas to Utah in 2019: 888
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Arkansas in 2019: 710
--- #29 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck92KTa00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#18. Virginia

- Moved from Arkansas to Virginia in 2019: 1,011
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 671
--- #44 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck92KTa00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from Arkansas to Arizona in 2019: 1,022
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Arkansas in 2019: 692
--- #41 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck92KTa00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#16. Colorado

- Moved from Arkansas to Colorado in 2019: 1,022
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Arkansas in 2019: 1,585
--- #36 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck92KTa00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana

- Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Arkansas in 2019: 438
--- #36 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck92KTa00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Arkansas to New York in 2019: 1,130
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Arkansas in 2019: 642
--- #41 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck92KTa00
Canva

#13. Ohio

- Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569
--- #37 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck92KTa00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Illinois

- Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308
--- #34 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck92KTa00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kansas

- Moved from Arkansas to Kansas in 2019: 1,830
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Arkansas in 2019: 1,139
--- #20 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck92KTa00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#10. North Carolina

- Moved from Arkansas to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 369
--- #46 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck92KTa00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#9. Louisiana

- Moved from Arkansas to Louisiana in 2019: 2,497
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Arkansas in 2019: 4,089
--- #5 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck92KTa00
Canva

#8. Mississippi

- Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867
--- #9 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck92KTa00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

- Moved from Arkansas to California in 2019: 3,104
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Arkansas in 2019: 4,967
--- #32 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck92KTa00
Canva

#6. Georgia

- Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322
--- 5.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352
--- #31 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck92KTa00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Arkansas to Florida in 2019: 3,544
--- 5.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Arkansas in 2019: 2,118
--- #38 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck92KTa00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#4. Missouri

- Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
--- 7.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
--- #8 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck92KTa00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Tennessee

- Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252
--- 8.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237
--- #16 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck92KTa00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oklahoma

- Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421
--- 11.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826
--- #3 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck92KTa00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

- Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341
--- 19.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851
--- #15 most common destination from Texas

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

