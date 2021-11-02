CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The Indian Medical Association and Indian Stroke Association join hands to work together for stroke awareness

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a massive boost to the fight against stroke, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Stroke Association (ISA) released a Position Statement on Stroke on World Stroke Day on October 29. The two associations also vowed to enhance cooperation for raising awareness...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Progress Index

Southside Medical's new 'Brain Lane' aims to get stroke patients on recovery road quickly

PETERSBURG — Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. The key to avoiding death is to get the patient on the right road to recovery within minutes. At Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, that road is actually a lane. They call it the "Brain Lane," and since August of this year, the hospital's latest rapid-triage center has taken roughly 80 stroke patients on a five-minute assessment from the door to the CT scan room.
PETERSBURG, VA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Stroke can be prevented and treated successfully with lifestyle changes, timely diagnosis and intervention, and the right medication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/Mediawire): As we know, a stroke can be sudden. It occurs when blood flow is impeded from reaching the brain. This disruption of blood flow is typically caused by either a blockage or a ruptured blood vessel in the brain - both instances prevent oxygen from feeding the brain tissue and may cause disability or mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
stonybrook.edu

Stony Brook Medicine Awarded for Stroke Care by American Heart Association

Stony Brook University Hospital received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Award with Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital received the Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award with Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. These awards recognize Stony Brook Medicine’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
STONY BROOK, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvind Sharma
opb.org

The formulation of meth has changed. It may be contributing to this country’s mental health crisis.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Journalist and author Sam Quinones has written a lot about the drug trade. His newest book, “The Least of Us,” focuses on fentanyl and meth. In a new article in The Atlantic magazine, Quinones argues that the way meth is being made currently has changed the chemical structure of the drug and made it much more dangerous to users’ mental health. Quinones explains what he learned.
MENTAL HEALTH
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Medical Emergency#Indian Stroke Association#Ani Newsvoir#Isa#Department Of Neurology#Aiims#Ima
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

A Scent Test To Detect Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Oncotarget published "Scent test using Caenorhabditis elegans to screen for early-stage pancreatic cancer" which reported that although early detection and diagnosis are indispensable for improving the prognosis of patients with pancreatic cancer, both have yet to be achieved. Except for pancreatic cancer, other cancers have already been screened through scent tests using animals or microorganisms, including Caenorhabditis elegant.
CANCER
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
India
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
The Independent

Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Doctors Rolling Out Experimental Blood Test That May Be Able To Detect Over 50 Types Of Cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the United States this year, which is why experts say early detection and treatment is so important. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says doctors are now rolling out an experimental test that may be able to detect more than 50 cancers with just a blood test. Dr. Julia Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” she said. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for just nine months. “I strongly believe that purpose...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy