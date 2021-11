Temperature We may need to change the name of the month from October to “Oct-toaster” for 2021. Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas recorded a mean daily average temperature of 62.0°F last month, which is 4.2°F above the monthly average. The highest temperature reached at Drake Field last month was 91°F on Monday, October 8. This […]

