CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Mother, Daughter Found Stabbed To Death Inside Yonkers Home; Officials Call Scene ‘Horrific’

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsfb2_0ck8uWii00

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Yonkers say a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home in a “horrific” scene.

The victims appear to have been hoarders, which is making matters worse for investigators.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the house on Shipman Avenue is completely surrounded by piles of garbage, household items and debris.

Police say it was a similar scene inside, where two women were found dead Monday afternoon. The victims are a 70-year-old woman, and her 38-year-old daughter.

“This is obviously a horrific scene,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Police were called to the house Monday after friends say the women who lived there hadn’t been seen in several days. They found a broken window, so they went it.

WATCH: Yonkers Police Share Update On Double Homicide Investigation

“When the officers entered the house, they found two deceased females with trauma. The trauma appears at this point to be knife trauma,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Mueller said the attack appears to be targeted, not random. No arrests have been made.

The apparent hoarding by the victims is hampering the investigation.

“So the fact that there’s lots and lots of items all over the place, it’s going to take that much longer to really make sure that we get the scene all wrapped up properly,” Mueller said.

Sanitation crews spent the day clearing the property, filling dumpsters and garbage trucks to the brim so police had room to work.

Neighbors said the hoarding has been a problem for years.

“That she had a tendency to hoard. And the city’s been here a number of times. And the car was always very crowded with things,” said neighbor Linda Timmons.

Still, neighbors were stunned by the violent killings.

Timmons has lived in the area nearly 80 years.

“Because it is such a quiet neighborhood I was absolutely shocked. I mean, nothing like this has ever happened in the last 70 years. It’s shocking,” she said.

Police say the last time the mother or daughter were seen was last Friday. The older woman, 70, worked for Yonkers public schools.

Police say it could take days to process the scene and clear the property of all the garbage.

So far, there’s no word on who investigators are searching for in the case.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mueller
Person
Mike Spano
CBS New York

FBI Finds Jahon Fuller, Missing Georgia Teen With Autism, In Closet At Suspect’s Home In Westchester County

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager with autism reported missing from Georgia is safe after the FBI tracked him to a home in an upscale Westchester County suburb. The 16-year-old was allegedly lured by a man who befriended him on a video gaming platform, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported after speaking with the boy and his relieved mother Friday. Jahon Fuller vanished from suburban Atlanta on Oct. 27. The FBI found him 900 miles north in Eastchester, New York on Nov. 2. He was hiding in a closet at a home occupied by 26-year-old Mark Valente. “When the FBI knocked on his door, he...
GEORGIA STATE
Oxygen

Mother Arrested After Boyfriend’s 12-Year-Old Son Is Found Beaten To Death In Florida Home

The girlfriend of a Florida man accused of killing his son last month has been arrested on a manslaughter charge, police announced this week. Authorities found Noah Godleski, 12, dead in the laundry room of his Palm Bay, Florida home on Oct. 22, according to News 6. His father, Jason Godleski, 33, had notified authorities about the death, though police said they believe that the boy had been dead for some time at that point. According to News 3, Godleski made the call from the lobby of the police station.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs2
PIX11

Woman shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 37-year-old woman was shot Monday night while looking through her Manhattan apartment’s peephole, police said. At approximately 7:40 p.m., police said they received a call regarding someone shot in a Columbus Avenue apartment. The victim was shot in the eye after she heard a knock at her door and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
cbslocal.com

Man Found Dead In What Police Believe Was Dog Attack

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport. Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, McKeesport Police Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said. NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday...
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With Abandoned Siblings Was Kicked to Death: Police Docs

The boy whose skeletal remains were found in a Texas home this week was kicked to death nearly a year ago, according to a criminal complaint. As CrimeOnline previously reported, a 15-year-old boy called police in Harris County on Sunday, saying that his dead younger brother was inside the apartment unit. Responding officers found the teen, two younger siblings, and the skeletal remains of an 8-year-old boy, who the teen boy said had been dead for about a year. There were no adults in the home and the Harris County Sheriff said in a press conference that the children had been left alone for an “extended” period of time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CNN

CNN

720K+
Followers
111K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy